The S&P 500 ended last week on a meagre positive note, as the selloff in Apple shares slowed. Apple will be unveiling the new iPhone15 after the Chinese storm.
China announced this morning that consumer prices rose by 0.1% y-o-y in August, slower than 0.2% penciled in by analysts and after recording its first drop in over two years of 0.3% a month earlier. The US CPI data is in focus this week and should help shaping Fed expectations for November.
The US dollar is under a decent selling pressure this morning, particularly against the yen, after comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda were interpreted as being ‘hawkish’.
For the European Central Bank (ECB), the base case scenario is a no rate hike at this week’s monetary policy meeting, but the European policymakers could announce a 25bp hike despite the latest weakness in economic data.
On the corporate calendar, ARM will go public this week, in what is going to be this year’s biggest IPO. The company is expected to price on the 13th of September with a price range of $47-51 per share, and will start trading on Nasdaq the following day. ARM is expected to be valued at around $52bn, roughly 20 times its last disclosed annual revenue on expectation that the chips needed to power the generative AI will make ARM a sunny to-go place.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
