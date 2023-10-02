Share:

The US government didn’t shut down yesterday, as US policymakers agreed on a short-term funding deal that will keep the lights on until November 17th.

Bitcoin rallied and US equity futures gained in Asia hinting at improved appetite after the S&P 500 recorded its 4th straight week of losses last week, and a nearly 5% fall in September. Investors didn’t flock into the US Treasuries following the US no-shutdown news, however.

Elsewhere, the Chinese official PMI rose above the 50 threshold, the Japanese tankan survey showed that confidence among big manufacturers improved for a second month, while inflation in the Eurozone slowed more than expected by analysts.

In the commodity space, gold feels like it's tied to a stone and thrown into the sea, while the crude rally is losing steam above the $90pb. OPEC+ will meet this week. No changes are expected to the outlook policy, the rising demand and falling supply continue to support higher oil prices.