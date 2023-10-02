The US government didn’t shut down yesterday, as US policymakers agreed on a short-term funding deal that will keep the lights on until November 17th.
Bitcoin rallied and US equity futures gained in Asia hinting at improved appetite after the S&P 500 recorded its 4th straight week of losses last week, and a nearly 5% fall in September. Investors didn’t flock into the US Treasuries following the US no-shutdown news, however.
Elsewhere, the Chinese official PMI rose above the 50 threshold, the Japanese tankan survey showed that confidence among big manufacturers improved for a second month, while inflation in the Eurozone slowed more than expected by analysts.
In the commodity space, gold feels like it's tied to a stone and thrown into the sea, while the crude rally is losing steam above the $90pb. OPEC+ will meet this week. No changes are expected to the outlook policy, the rising demand and falling supply continue to support higher oil prices.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0550 ahead of PMIs, Powell
EUR/USD is in the red near 1.0550, having broken the Asian consolidation to the downside in the European session on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the European trading on Monday. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. US PMI, BoE and Fed speeches awaited.
Gold price consolidates near multi-month low, awaits US ISM PMI and Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Gold price continues losing ground for the sixth straight day and drops to a near seven-month low. Bets for further policy tightening by the Fed turn out to be a key factor weighing on the “XAU/USD”.
Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week
With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over
The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.