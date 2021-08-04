Cryptocurrency prices retreated after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Congress for more powers to regulate the industry. Gary Gensler, the SEC chair made the request at the Aspen Security Forum. The industry is now valued at more than $1.6 billion according to data compiled by CoinMarketCap. More than 70 coins are valued at more than $1 billion. He lamented that many investors and traders were not even aware of how the cryptocurrencies they invested in, work. Also, they lacked adequate information about the projects and their founders. His statement came a day after it emerged that Congress is planning to tax crypto transactions in a bid to raise funds for the infrastructure project. The new tax is expected to raise almost $30 billion.
The British pound tilted higher as the Bank of England (BOE) started its monetary policy meeting. The bank will publish its decision tomorrow. Analysts expect that the bank will leave interest rates unchanged and sound cautious about the economy. This is because business activity is expected to retreat as the reported Delta variant spreads. Data published today showed that the service sector saw lower activity in July. Growth in the sector declined to the lowest level in four months as cases and inflation. The PMI declined to 59.6 in July. Most respondents of the survey blamed isolation rules and tight restrictions on international travel.
The EURUSD retreated after the relatively mixed Eurozone retail sales and services PMI numbers. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s retail sales rose by 1.5% in June after rising by 4.1% in the previous month. This increase was lower than the median estimate of 1.7%. The sales rose by 5.0% on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, business activity rose at a lower-than-expected rate. The services PMI rose from 58.3 in June to 59.8 in July while the composite PMI rose from 59.5 to 60.2. The Eurozone has benefited from robust vaccination process but the rising number of covid cases may hamper the recovery.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair declined slightly as investors feared regulations and taxes. The pair declined to 37,500, which was substantially lower than this week’s high of more than 42,000. On the hourly chart, the pair moved below the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. It has also formed what looks like a head and shoulders pattern while the MACD has remained below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as investors target the key support at 36,000.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined sharply after the latest Eurozone PMI and retail sales data. It moved to a low of 1.1840, which was the lowest level since July 29. The pair moved below the lower side of the bearish pennant pattern. It has also moved below the 25-day moving average while the MACD moved below the neutral level. The pair has also retested the lower line of the pennant. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the downward trend now that it has formed a break and retest pattern.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP pair declined to a low of 0.8500, which was the lowest level since July 28. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a head and shoulders pattern. It has also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD have also declined. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the next key support at 0.8750.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises towards 1.1900 ahead of top-tier US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850 but off the highs, The US ADP jobs report, the ISM Services PMI and speeches from Fed officials Earlier, markets worried about slower Chinese growth.
GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3950, moving higher as the dollar retreats ahead of the ADP jobs report and the ISM Services PMI. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision.
XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying
Gold consolidates weekly losses during first positive day in four, picks up bids of late. Market’s indecision amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock and pre-data anxiety weigh on the US dollar.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate
Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.