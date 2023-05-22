May is certainly shaping up to be an incredibly profitable month with the global banking crisis, credit crunch, escalating recession risk and America edging closer to defaulting on its debt for the first time in history, now emerging as the four biggest macro themes driving the Commodity markets.
This week is all about the macroeconomics with trader’s attention firmly focused on a string of hotly anticipated data releases including the FOMC Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, U.S PCE Inflation and GDP Data – all topped off with yet another round of “make-or-break” U.S debt ceiling talks.
Taking front and centre stage will undoubtedly be the Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May Monetary Policy Meeting.
The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it began raising rates back in March 2022.
Last week, a number of top Fed officials expressed the need to continue raising interest higher as ‘insurance’ against inflation.
As always, the FOMC Meeting minutes will be highly scrutinized by traders for clues into the central banks future monetary policy plans. But most importantly, whether the hawkish comments recently made by several voting members of the Fed's policy-setting committee match up with the notes from the latest Meeting Minutes or completely contradict them
Elsewhere, with the clock rapidly ticking on a self-imposed economic catastrophe – all eyes this week will be U.S debt ceiling talks.
Playing chicken with the economy is not unusual for Congress and the President. In fact, there have been no fewer than 80 major fiscal standoffs between Republicans and Democrats since the 1960s – just like we're seeing play out again, right now!
No country should run fiscal affairs as high drama. Greece in 2015 and the UK last year offer cautionary tales of what goes wrong when politics and the public finances collide, but yet U.S politicians do not feel they need to learn from the mistakes of other countries.
The United States is $31.4 trillion in debt. This staggering amount is in the spotlight because if this cap is not lifted – the federal government, which borrows huge sums of money to pay its bills – will run out of cash as early as June 1.
According to U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “the impact of a U.S debt default on the global economy could rival the 2008 global financial crash”.
Extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities and right now, as traders we are amidst one of the greatest eras of wealth creation the world has seen. When you consider the full magnitude of events that are currently unfolding, it should come as no surprise to see why Commodities are everyone’s favourite trade once again!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs, stays above 1.0800
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. As investors await headlines surrounding debt-limit talks, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2450 as mood sours
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2450 after having advanced toward 1.2500 earlier in the day. The negative shift seen in risk mood following the mixed opening in Wall Street supports the US Dollar and weighs on the pair.
Gold stays below $1,980 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has lost its recovery momentum and declined below $1,980 in the early American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.