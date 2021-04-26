President Joe Biden has now indicated he wants to raise the capital gains tax to a top nominal rate of 39.6%. That would be combined with a surtax on investment income to produce an effective rate of 43.4% for some taxpayers.
And investors who are unfortunate enough to live in a high-tax state like New York, Illinois, or California would face a total tax on investments of well over 50%.
Punishingly high tax rates represent a big disincentive for wealth holders to continue putting capital at risk in the stock market. And some may now be inclined to sell before higher rates kick in.
Given the 50/50 split in the U.S. Senate, the Biden administration would likely be unable to ram through its tax hike proposal as is. At least one moderate Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, has indicated he would prefer a smaller tax increase.
But political risks on the tax front could increase after the 2022 mid- term election, depending on how that goes. With a record-high budget deficit projected for the current year, Congress will likely grow hungrier for revenues.
Against this backdrop, prospects for making federal taxation of precious metals fairer seem dim. The IRS has arbitrarily determined that gains on bullion investments fall under the “collectibles” category and are ineligible for the more favorable long-term capital gains treatment applied to stocks.
Clearly, Wall Street has more political sway on Capitol Hill than the sound money movement. But sound money advocates are making progress at the state level.
The Arkansas Senate just overwhelmingly approved a bill to remove sales and use tax on purchases of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bullion products. Arkansas Senators voted 30-1 to pass this measure onto the Arkansas House of Representatives.
This measure is one of many sound money bills being introduced across the country this year. Bills to remove taxation on sound, constitutional money are also being, or have been, introduced in Alabama, Hawaii, Iowa, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio.
The Ohio House of Representatives has approved a bill which helps Buckeye State citizens protect themselves from the loss of monetary purchasing power caused by federal money printing. The bill includes a provision to eliminate the sales and use tax on purchases of bullion products in Ohio.
It would reverse Ohio’s recent repeal of a longstanding sales tax exemption on the sale of precious metals. Seeing the harm caused to in-state businesses, tourism dollars, and Ohio investors, lawmakers now seek to reinstate the exemption.
This is no surprise. In 2016, Louisiana politicians experimented briefly with slapping sales taxes on precious metals purchases. They quickly reversed course only one year later -- and reinstated the exemption on precious metals -- because businesses, coin conventions, and state tax revenues were leaving the state.
Sales taxes are typically levied on final consumer goods. Computers, shirts, and shoes carry sales taxes because the consumer is "consuming" the good. Gold and silver are held as forms of savings and investment.
Many who buy precious metals do so in small increments as a way of holding some wealth outside the financial system and protecting it from inflation. For the same reasons, gold and silver are also held by billionaires and large institutions.
Even those among the wealthy who aren’t gold bugs at heart see the wisdom of including tangible assets in their portfolios.
Businessman Kevin O’Leary of “Shark Tank” fame is known for investing in up-and-coming enterprises. But he revealed in a recent interview with Stansberry Research that he also owns old.
Kevin O'Leary: The long-term continuity of gold as a hedge against inflation is undeniable. There is no question that other trends have come and gone, but gold has been a constant since the times of the Romans, when they were mining it on the island of Cyprus. Those mines still exist. And so, at the end of the day, you have to hand it to gold for being a long-term glean of value.
The other issue, if you're really concerned about hyperinflation and the ability to have an asset that is a solid asset, and the trouble with crypto, you can't really see it. You have to hold it in a wallet. It exists in the ether, the digital ether. Gold, you can actually physically hold a bar of gold. Now, that could be a pro or a con depending on the way you think about it. Now, I own gold. I have a 5% weighting in gold. To be specific, two and a half percent of it is in physical gold. I pay the storage.
The reasons for owning gold and silver seem to grow by the day with everything that is going on in Washington and all the accumulating negatives for the U.S. dollar.
Last week, the Biden administration aggressively pushed its version of a Green New Deal. Their plans for dealing with the perceived climate crisis entail a radical transformation of the entire U.S. economy.
In remarks last Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen vowed to take a “whole-of-economy approach” to moving the U.S. toward net- zero emissions. That would entail a massive reduction in conventional energy usage and massive government-directed reallocation of resources.
Switching from gasoline-burning engines to battery-powered motors on an increasingly large scale will have profound implications for investors. The electrification thesis depends crucially on metals including copper, nickel, lithium, and silver remaining plentiful and affordable.
Over the past year, many of these metals have skyrocketed in price. They could skyrocket further on rising demand and diminishing reserves – not to mention the inflationary policies of the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve.
Silver is both a monetary metal and a Green energy metal – used in everything from solar panels to electric vehicle motors to battery charging stations. It could prove to be one of the best investments for the times ahead.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?