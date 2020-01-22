- Australia expected to have added 15,000 new jobs in December
- RBA Governor’s Lowe “gentle turning point,” to be confirmed or denied with this report.
- AUD/USD technically bearish, upside potential limited by Chinese woes.
Australia will release this Thursday its December employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 39.9K increase in November. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 5.2%, while the participation rate is foreseen steady at 66%.
Back in November, Australia added 39,900 new jobs, although most of them were part-time jobs, which rose by 35.7K. Nevertheless, the strong number aligned with the RBA’s point of view that a “gentle turning point” in the economy is taking place. An upbeat December report, will likely back this case, and trigger doubts about a February rate cut.
Wages’ growth remains below trend
Contrary to what happens in other major economies, it’s employment, not inflation, what worries policymakers the most, with stagnated wages’ growth, slowing GDP growth forecast and global uncertainty.
Hopes for another substantial increase in employment were tempered by a Roy Morgan report released earlier this month, which showed that, in December, over 1.2 million Australians were unemployed (8.7% of the workforce), with an additional 1.38 million (9.9% of the workforce) now under-employed.
According to the latest official data, wages have remained below long-term growth rates, and even further, the quarterly reading contracted to 2.2% YoY from 2.3% previously. Wages are stagnated below the long-term growth rate of 3.2%, a level seen over seven years ago.
Whatever the result is of the jobs’ report, the sluggish wages’ growth should maintain the RBA in the easing path. If the numbers disappoint, pressure on policymakers will mount. RBA’s Governor Lowe somehow suggested that the RBA may have paused the easing cycle, but not because of being comfortable with economic development, but because fears of rate cuts denting consumption further, backfiring.
AUD/USD possible scenarios
There are not watertight compartments when it comes to understanding a currency’s behaviour. The Aussie is being pressured by negative Chinese news, the latest related to the virus outbreak in the country.
For sure, the employment report would likely trigger some action in AUD/USD, which will depend on whether the numbers diverge and for how much from the market’s expectations. An upbeat report with a substantial increase in full-time employment should give the Australian currency a nice boost, although the rally may fall short of surpassing the 0.6940 resistance area. Given the dominant bearish trend, a disappointing outcome could have a larger effect on the pair, and send it plummeting below 0.6800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges toward 1.3150 amid upbeat UK data, USD weakness
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the British CBI Trends figure beat expectations. Markets are pricing a BOE rate cut less aggressively. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board amid reduced coronavirus fears.
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid Trump's tariff threats
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, close to the three-week lows, as President Trump continues threatening the EU with car tariffs. Markets remain concerned about the spreading coronavirus disease.
BoC leaves policy rate unchanged at 1.75%, USD/CAD jumps to 1.3100
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% at its January policy meeting. In its policy statement, the BoC noted that it sees less risk of an extreme downside scenario related to trade tensions.
Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.