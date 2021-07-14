- The latest local lockdowns in Australia most likely took their toll on employment.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia dovish stance justified by the latest setback.
- AUD/USD lacks bullish strength, depends on the greenback.
Australia will publish June employment figures on Thursday, July 15. The country is expected to have added just 30,000 new jobs in the month, after a whopping 115.2K increase in the previous month. The soft number is a result of the latest regional lockdowns that affected the country, aimed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Unemployment rate is foreseen rising from 5.1% to 5.5% while the Participation Rate is expected to have surged to 66.3% from 66.2%.
Employment and the RBA
Jobs’ creation was surprisingly high in the previous month, putting in doubt the Reserve Bank of Australia’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The central bank has maintained the dovish stance in its latest meeting, and the latest pandemic developments clearly support their stance.
The RBA has maintained the cash rate unchanged at 0.1% and the 3-year bond yields target at the same level, at least until April 2024. Despite noting that the economic recovery continues at a faster than expected pace, policymakers noted that inflation and wages growth remain subdued. The current monetary policy will be reviewed back in November.
AUD/USD possible scenarios
The soft outcome is mostly priced in. The Australian dollar has reached this month a fresh 2021 low, and so far, recoveries had been a case of the greenback’s weakness rather than aussie’s strength. Despite the fact that investors are already expecting a tepid report, the pair may fall with a disappointing release toward the yearly low at 0.7409. The figures need to diverge strongly from expectations for the pair to reach lower lows.
A positive surprise may help the pair retest the 0.7500 area. Gains beyond the level will depend on the American currency weakness rather than on an upbeat report.
Technically speaking, the daily chart offers a neutral-to-bearish stance. The 100 DMA is currently at 0.7512, and immediate barrier. The pair would need to break through the area with a strong bullish momentum to spur additional demand and helped it toward the 0.7550/60 price zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
