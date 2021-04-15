At the beginning of today's European session, the price is testing the important resistance level of 0.7750.

Employment in Australia has been recovering very rapidly in recent months, as is overall economic activity, which has grown at its highest rate in 70 years.

A breakdown of this level will confirm the resumption of the upward trend in AUD/USD and direct it towards the important resistance level of 0.7850 with the prospect of growth to the resistance levels of 0.7980, 0.8160.

Support levels: 0.7675, 0.7651, 0.7570, 0.7510, 0.7435, 0.7290.

Resistance levels: 0.7750, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160.

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7690. Stop-Loss 0.7765. Take-Profit 0.7675, 0.7651, 0.7570, 0.7510, 0.7435, 0.7290.

Buy Stop 0.7765. Stop-Loss 0.7690. Take-Profit 0.7800, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160.