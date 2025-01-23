- AUD/USD kept the erratic performance still below the 0.6300 level.
- The US Dollar managed to extend Wednesday’s bounce.
- President Trump’s policies on trade still need clarity.
On Thursday, the Australian Dollar (AUD) alternated gains with losses in the upper and lower parts of the weekly range, faltering once again just ahead of the key 0.6300 barrier. The pair maintained this erratic performance in the last three days, while a convincing trespass of 0.6300 remains elusive.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) advanced modestly, adding to Wednesday’s bullish attempt near the 108.00 zone when gauged by the Dollar Index (DXY) and finding extra support on rising US yields across the spectrum.
The Aussie Dollar looks exhausted
After weeks of grappling with a surging US Dollar, the Aussie has finally shown signs of life, although that advance has so far met strong resistance around the 0.6300 neighbourhood. Its recent rebound has been supported by a noticeable retreat in the Greenback, which had been bolstered since October by the so-called “Trump trade” narrative. The shift has provided some breathing room for risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD.
Adding to the momentum, market chatter suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might cut interest rates at its February meeting, with a 60% probability priced in. The move aims to stimulate Australia’s slowing economy and tame softer inflation.
However, challenges remain. Domestically, economic growth is sluggish, confidence among consumers and businesses is fading, and concerns about China’s slow recovery loom large. Given China’s position as Australia’s biggest trading partner, any weakness there tends to ripple across the AUD.
Commodity prices offer mixed support
The commodity markets haven’t been entirely kind to the Aussie, either. While copper prices managed to regain some upside traction on Thursday, iron ore prices still look consolidative near yearly peaks.
Some bright spots in the data
Australia’s job market brought some encouraging news in December, with a better-than-expected gain of 56.3K jobs. However, the unemployment rate edged up slightly to 4.0% from 3.9%. On the inflation front, consumer expectations for January dropped to 4.0% from December’s 4.2%, potentially signalling easing price pressures, according to the Melbourne Institute.
RBA’s cautious approach
At its December meeting, the RBA opted to keep interest rates steady at 4.35%, adopting a “wait-and-see” stance. Governor Michele Bullock stressed that future decisions would depend on how economic data evolves in the months ahead.
AUD/USD: Challenges and opportunities
AUD/USD faces significant headwinds: a strong US Dollar, mixed domestic economic signals, and lingering uncertainty over China’s recovery. However, if the Federal Reserve (Fed) leans toward further rate cuts, a weaker USD could give the Aussie some much-needed support.
The technical picture
Technically, AUD/USD remains under pressure. Key support lies at 0.6130, and a break below this level could open the door to the psychological 0.6000 mark. On the upside, resistance sits at 0.6301, followed by 0.6401 and 0.6549. Momentum indicators offer a mixed outlook—while the RSI looks flat around 51, the ADX has been consistently losing ground and approaches 25, indicative of a weakening strength of the trend.
AUDUSD daily chart
What’s next for the Aussie?
This week’s Australian economic calendar is relatively quiet, with the Westpac Leading Index staying unchanged in December. Traders will likely keep their eyes on global developments, particularly any Fed hints and updates from China’s economy, to gauge the AUD’s next move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
