- AUD/USD reversed part of the weekly drop and revisited 0.6500.
- The US Dollar faced a renewed sell-off on month-end adjustments.
- The RBA’s Monthly CPI Indicator held steady at 2.1% in October.
The US Dollar (USD) came under marked downside pressure on Wednesday, setting aside Tuesday’s advance and pushing toward the lower end of its weekly trading range. This came as investors continued to assess President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on imports from Mexico, China, Europe, and Canada in combination with month-end flows prior to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
In contrast, the Australian Dollar (AUD) regained balance and revisited the key 0.6500 hurdle, mirroring the generalised recovery in the risk complex, while key Australian exports like copper and iron ore managed to advance a tad despite lingering scepticism about the effectiveness of China’s economic stimulus measures—a critical driver of Australian trade.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains cautious in its stance. Earlier this month, the central bank held interest rates steady at 4.35%, balancing its focus on curbing inflation with concerns over slowing economic growth. Governor Michele Bullock reiterated that tight monetary policy would persist until inflation demonstrates consistent and sustainable improvement.
Back to Oz, the RBA’s Monthly CPI Indicator remained at 2.1% in October. Still, the central bank has made it clear—one good quarter doesn’t make a trend, and rate cuts remain off the table for now.
Looking ahead, AUD/USD could find relief if the Federal Reserve (Fed) signals a shift toward rate cuts. However, risks loom large. Inflationary pressures from US policy changes and the USD’s resilience could keep the Aussie under pressure.
On top of that, China’s economic struggles continue to weigh heavily on Australia’s outlook, despite a steady domestic labour market. October’s unemployment rate remained stable at 4.1%, with 16,000 new jobs added—a small win for the economy.
Market expectations suggest the RBA will tread cautiously, with a possible rate cut pencilled in for Q2 2025, contingent on steady progress in reining in inflation. Policymakers have stressed the importance of seeing sustained improvement before considering any policy easing.
Moving forward, traders will be keeping an eye on upcoming reports, including Private Capital Expenditures and a speech by Governor Bullock on Thursday, both of which could offer fresh insights into the central bank’s next moves.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical Outlook for AUD/USD
If bulls recover control in the short term, the next resistance level will be the weekly high of 0.6549 (November 25), followed by the key 200-day SMA at 0.6627 and the November high of 0.6687 (November 7).
On the other hand, the initial support comes from the November low of 0.6433 (November 26), which precedes the 2024 bottom of 0.6347 (August 5).
The four-hour chart indicates a resumption of the upward bias. The initial support is 0.6433, which comes before 0.6347. Meanwhile, the initial resistance level is projected to be 0.6549, prior to the 200-SMA of 0.6586. The RSI rose to around 52.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra upside now looks at 0.6550
AUD/USD managed to leave behind Tuesday’s strong decline and printed a decent recovery on Tuesday, retesting the 0.6500 zone amid the broad-based retracement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD need to clear 1.0600 to allow for further advances
The strong sell off in the Greenback encouraged EUR/USD to set aside the previous day’s pullback and refocus on a potential visit to the key barrier at 1.0600 the figure ahead of key data releases in the euro area later in the week.
Gold eases from daily highs as bears seize control
Gold remains on the positive foot near $2,640 per troy ounce, as US inflation data matched initial estimates in October, while US yields display a negative performance across the curve.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 9% with increased capital inflows, bulls set sights on $4,522
Ethereum (ETH) rallied 9% on Wednesday following increased capital inflows into ETH ETFs and a major uptick in its open interest and futures premium. If the bullish momentum sustains, ETH could overcome its yearly high resistance of $4,093 and rally to $4,522.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.