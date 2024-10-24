- AUD/USD remained under persistent pressure in the low 0.6600s.
- The US Dollar faced some profit taking and a mild bounce in the risk complex.
- The critical 200-day SMA continues to hold the downside.
AUD/USD remained well on the defensive on Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s retracement and revisiting the area of recent lows around 0.6620, an area which is also underpinned by the significant 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
The Australian dollar's weakness came despite a lacklustre performance of the US Dollar (USD) derived from some profit-taking and a broad-based tepid recovery in the risk-associated galaxy. In addition, steady scepticism surrounding the implementation of the recently announced Chinese stimulus measures also kept the Aussie on the back foot.
Contributing to the pair’s decline emerged a significant drop in copper prices, which contrasted with slight gains in iron ore prices, all highlighting the traders’ mixed sentiment regarding China's economic outlook.
On the monetary side, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held its cash rate at 4.35% during its September meeting. Although Governor Michele Bullock recognised inflationary risks, she downplayed the likelihood of a near-term rate hike.
Minutes from the meeting revealed a more dovish stance compared to August, signalling that rates could remain steady for a while. Market sentiment currently suggests a 50% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by year-end, with the RBA expected to be among the last G10 central banks to lower rates in response to cooling economic growth and inflation.
However, in his latest remarks, Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser cautioned that expectations for significant RBA easing might be too high, noting that Australian rates may not fall as much or as quickly as other central banks due to persistent inflationary pressures. Hauser also highlighted that the RBA models estimate the neutral rate between 3% and 4%, meaning the current rate of 4.35% is not excessively restrictive.
While possible rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year could lend support to the AUD/USD pair, uncertainties surrounding China’s economic outlook remain a concern.
In Australia, results in the business activity came in mixed after the flash Judo Bank Manufacturing and Services PMIs were seen at 46.6 and 50.6, respectively, in October.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Extra losses might push the AUD/USD to its October low of 0.6613 (October 23), ahead of the 2024 bottom of 0.6347 (August 5).
On the upside, there is an interim obstacle at the 55-day SMA of 0.6739 before reaching the 2024 peak of 0.6942 (September 30) and the key 0.7000 barrier.
The four-hour chart indicates that the negative leg remains well in place. That said, initial support is at 0.6613, followed by 0.6560 and 0.6347. On the upswing, the first resistance level is the 55-SMA at 0.6688, seconded by 0.6723 and the 200-SMA at 0.6762. The RSI fell to around 36.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
