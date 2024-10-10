- AUD/USD reversed its multi-day leg lower following a drop to 0.6700.
- The US Dollar clinched marginal gains after US CPI surprised to the upside.
- Australia’s Inflation Expectations eased to 4.0% in October.
Finally, some respite for the intense sell-off in AUD/USD. That said, the pair regained some balance and printed decent gains on Thursday, reversing five consecutive days of loss despite the lacklustre advance in the US Dollar (USD) and lingering scepticism surrounding China’s latest stimulus initiatives.
In fact, spot initially challenged the key support at 0.6700, an area where both the 55-day and 100-day SMAs also coincide, regaining fresh upside traction soon afterwards.
Also bolstering the renewed upbeat impulse in the Australian Dollar emerged the recovery in copper prices and iron ore prices despite persistent uncertainty surrounding the recently announced Chinese stimulus package.
On the monetary policy front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held its cash rate steady at 4.35% during its September meeting. While the RBA acknowledged inflationary risks, Governor Michele Bullock noted that a rate hike was not a serious consideration at this time.
Earlier in the week, the release of the RBA’s meeting minutes signaled a shift towards a more dovish stance. The central bank dropped its August guidance, which had suggested that interest rates would remain stable in the near term.
However, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser later clarified that the interpretation of a dovish turn might be premature, stressing that the central bank’s efforts to combat inflation are "far from over."
Market sentiment currently reflects a 55% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut by year-end, with the RBA expected to be one of the last central banks in the G10 to cut rates, likely in response to slowing economic growth and easing inflation pressures.
Despite Federal Reserve rate cuts already being factored into the outlook, AUD/USD could extend its rebound in the latter part of the year. Yet, uncertainties around China’s economic outlook and the effectiveness of its stimulus measures continue to cloud the picture.
On the domestic calendar, Consumer Inflation Expectations rose to 4.0% in October (from 4.4%), according to the Melbourne Institute.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Extra losses may drive the AUD/USD to retest its October bottom of 0.6699 (October 10), ahead of the September low of 0.6622 (September 11), which is still supported by the critical 200-day SMA (0.6626).
On the plus side, the first obstacle appears at the 2024 peak of 0.6942 (September 30), which comes before the key 0.7000 milestone.
The four-hour chart shows a resurgence of the consolidative mood. Having stated that, the initial support is 0.6699, followed by 0.6622. On the upside, the 200-SMA at 0.6780 ahead of 0.6809 and the 100-SMA at 0.6828. The RSI dropped to about 35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
