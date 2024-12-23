The AUD/USD trades in a tight range around 0.6250 on Monday, with the focus shifting to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes set to be released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the RBA’s decision to hold rates steady at its December 10 policy meeting and ongoing speculation about a February rate cut continue to influence sentiment.
Fundamental overview
The Aussie started the day with mild losses as investors digest the implications of the RBA’s dovish hold during its December meeting. The central bank kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35%, marking its ninth consecutive meeting without a change. The decision came against a backdrop of weakening Q3 GDP data, which fueled speculation about a rate cut in February.
The RBA minutes highlighted a shift in tone, with policymakers expressing growing confidence that inflation is trending sustainably toward the target. The Board also removed its neutral guidance, which previously stated, “the Board is not ruling anything in or out.” Governor Michele Bullock reiterated the importance of a data-driven approach, stating, “I honestly don’t know if we’re going to be cutting in February.” Market participants currently assign a 65% probability to a 25 basis point rate cut in February, with expectations fully priced in for April.
Technical overview
The AUD/USD pair mildly declined to 0.6250 on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30, hovering near oversold territory and mildly declining, signaling limited selling pressure. The MACD histogram prints flat red bars, reflecting a lack of strong momentum in either direction.
Immediate support is seen at 0.6220, with further losses potentially exposing the 0.6200 psychological level. On the upside, resistance remains at 0.6280, with a break above this level required to reignite bullish momentum. While the pair’s downside appears contained for now, market focus on the RBA minutes and upcoming US data will likely drive the next significant move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0400 as mood sours
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades near 1.0400 following the earlier recovery attempt. The holiday mood kicked in, keeping action limited across the FX board, while a cautious risk mood helped the US Dollar hold its ground and forced the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD loses its traction and trades near 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from safe-haven flows and weighs on the pair as trading conditions remain thin heading into the Christmas holiday.
Gold hovers around $2,610 in quiet pre-holiday trading
Gold struggles to build on Friday's gains and trades modestly lower on the day near $2,620. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges slightly higher above 4.5%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Crypto Today: BTC hits new Trump-era low as Chainlink, HBAR and AAVE lead market recovery
The global cryptocurrency market cap shrank by $500 billion after the Federal Reserve's hawkish statements on December 17. Amid the market crash, Bitcoin price declined 7.2% last week, recording its first weekly timeframe loss since Donald Trump’s re-election.
Bank of England stays on hold, but a dovish front is building
Bank of England rates were maintained at 4.75% today, in line with expectations. However, the 6-3 vote split sent a moderately dovish signal to markets, prompting some dovish repricing and a weaker pound. We remain more dovish than market pricing for 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.