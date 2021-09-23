AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD longs at strong support at 7220/10 worked perfectly as we hit first resistance at 7275/85 with a high for the day here. Shorts here worked perfectly on the spike higher on the Fed minutes.

NZDUSD missed the strongest resistance at 7060/70 by just 5 pips.

AUDJPY held first resistance at 7970/75 all day until the Fed minutes, then spiked to just 10 pips below our selling opportunity at 8000/10.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD longs at strong support at 7220/10 work again & so do shorts at first resistance at 7275/85 as we retest 7220/10. However a break lower looks more likely today targeting a buying opportunity at 7170/60 with stops below 7130.

If we continue higher look for strong resistance at 7315/25. Try shorts with stops above 7345.

Shorts at first resistance at 7275/85 target 7240/35 before strong support at 7220/10. Take profit. Longs here need stops below 7195.

NZDUSD holding below first resistance at 7020/30 is a sell signal targeting 6985/80, perhaps as far as 6955/45.

First resistance at 7020/30 but strongest resistance again at 7060/70, stop above 7090.

AUDJPY first resistance again at 7955/65. Shorts need stops above 7980. A selling opportunity at 8000/10; stops above 8030.

Any shorts at 7955/65 target 7910/00. Below 7890 tests the best support at 7855/35. Longs need stops below 7810.

