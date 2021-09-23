AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD longs at strong support at 7220/10 worked perfectly as we hit first resistance at 7275/85 with a high for the day here. Shorts here worked perfectly on the spike higher on the Fed minutes.
NZDUSD missed the strongest resistance at 7060/70 by just 5 pips.
AUDJPY held first resistance at 7970/75 all day until the Fed minutes, then spiked to just 10 pips below our selling opportunity at 8000/10.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD longs at strong support at 7220/10 work again & so do shorts at first resistance at 7275/85 as we retest 7220/10. However a break lower looks more likely today targeting a buying opportunity at 7170/60 with stops below 7130.
If we continue higher look for strong resistance at 7315/25. Try shorts with stops above 7345.
Shorts at first resistance at 7275/85 target 7240/35 before strong support at 7220/10. Take profit. Longs here need stops below 7195.
NZDUSD holding below first resistance at 7020/30 is a sell signal targeting 6985/80, perhaps as far as 6955/45.
First resistance at 7020/30 but strongest resistance again at 7060/70, stop above 7090.
AUDJPY first resistance again at 7955/65. Shorts need stops above 7980. A selling opportunity at 8000/10; stops above 8030.
Any shorts at 7955/65 target 7910/00. Below 7890 tests the best support at 7855/35. Longs need stops below 7810.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
