- AUD/USD finally surpassed the 0.6500 barrier.
- The rebound in the Greenback weighed on the pair.
- Australian inflation figures surprised to the upside.
On Wednesday, the resumption of the buying interest on the US Dollar (USD) prompted AUD/USD to fade the initial push to the 0.6530 region, or multi-session highs, an area also coincident with the key 200-day SMA.
Turning to the Greenback, buyers seem to have returned to the market amidst rising US yields and unchanged expectations of potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed), possibly deferred until the September meeting.
Moreover, the Australian dollar experienced humble gains amid a mixed sentiment in risk appetite, driven by reduced geopolitical tensions, while higher-than-expected inflation figures in Australia also bolstered the AUD.
Additionally, the rise in AUD coincided with another bullish movement in iron ore prices and the recovery in copper prices, which once again flirted with tops seen in March 2022.
In terms of monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reiterated its commitment to maintaining current policies in the Minutes of its March meeting. Current market sentiment suggests a 90% probability of a 25 bps rate cut in 2024, compared to the roughly 50 bps of easing observed earlier this month.
Both the RBA and the Fed are among the last G10 central banks expected to consider interest rate adjustments this year.
Given the Fed's firm stance on tightening monetary policies and the potential for the RBA to initiate an easing cycle later in the year, AUD/USD is likely to face sustained downward pressure in the short and medium terms.
Furthermore, recent Chinese economic data has not provided strong indications of a lasting recovery, which is necessary to support a significant rebound in the Australian dollar.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Further rebound may see AUD/USD return to the significant 200-day SMA of 0.6527, which precedes the April high of 0.6644, followed by the March top of 0.6667 (March 8) and the December 2023 peak of 0.6871. Further north, the July high of 0.6894 (July 14) is slightly ahead of the June top of 0.6899 (June 16) and the crucial 0.7000 threshold.
Meanwhile, if sellers take control and the AUD/USD goes below its 2024 low of 0.6362 (April 19), spot might return to its 2023 bottom of 0.6270 (October 26) before hitting the round milestone of 0.6200.
Looking at the big picture, extra gains are likely on a sustained breakout of the key 200-day SMA.
On the 4-hour chart, the pair continues its recovery from recent annual lows. Nonetheless, the initial support level is 0.6362, followed by 0.6338. On the upside, 0.6529 provides immediate resistance before 0.6552. In addition, the RSI dropped to around 61.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains traction, recovers above 1.0700
EUR/USD regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0700 in the American session. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength after the data from the US showed that the economy grew at a softer pace than expected in Q1.
GBP/USD returns to 1.2500 area in volatile session
GBP/USD reversed its direction and recovered to 1.2500 after falling to the 1.2450 area earlier in the day. Although markets remain risk-averse, the US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing GDP data.
Gold climbs above $2,340 following earlier drop
Gold fell below $2,320 in the early American session as US yields shot higher after the data showed a significant increase in the US GDP price deflator in Q1. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and rose above $2,340.
XRP extends its decline, crypto experts comment on Ripple stablecoin and benefits for XRP Ledger
Ripple extends decline to $0.52 on Thursday, wipes out weekly gains. Crypto expert asks Ripple CTO how the stablecoin will benefit the XRP Ledger and native token XRP.
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI, a reliable indicator of the national number and then the BoJ policy announcement. Tokyo CPI ex food and energy in Japan was a rise to 2.90% in March from 2.50%.