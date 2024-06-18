- AUD/USD climbed to three-day highs near 0.6660.
- The RBA kept its policy rate unchanged, as widely expected.
- The RBA delivered a hawkish tone at its meeting on Tuesday.
AUD/USD regained its smile and advanced well past the 0.6600 hurdle, or three-day highs, on the back of the improved sentiment in the risk complex, the offered stance in the US Dollar (USD), and the hawkish message from the RBA at its event early on Tuesday.
In fact, the firm appetite for risky assets weighed on the greenback, sending the USD Index (DXY) lower, while declining US yields across the spectrum also added to the sour sentiment.
Meanwhile, the Aussie dollar seemed to have ignored the marginal developments around both copper and iron ore prices, which remained within their multi-session consolidative theme.
Regarding monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), similar to the Fed, is one of the last major central banks to adjust its stance.
Indeed, the RBA delivered a hawkish hold, as anticipated, keeping its official cash rate (OCR) at 4.35% and stating that “the Board is not ruling anything in or out.”
During her press conference, Governor Bullock confirmed that the Board discussed the option of raising rates while ruling out the consideration of a rate cut. She stated that the RBA remains concerned about inflation, indicating that the bar for easing policy remains high.
The RBA noted that "inflation remains above target and is proving persistent" and reiterated that "the Board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range." Additionally, the RBA introduced a new statement, asserting it "will do what is necessary" to return inflation to target.
So far, money markets see nearly 50 bps of easing by December 2025, while a rate hike in August and September are not entirely ruled out.
Considering the potential for the Fed to ease its monetary policy later in the year versus the likelihood that the RBA will maintain its restrictive stance for an extended period, AUD/USD could see potential gains in the short term.
Playing against a sustainable recovery in the Australian currency, on the other hand, creeps in the sluggish momentum in the Chinese economy, which has so far disappointed everybody amidst the persistent failure to regain credible traction in the aftermath of the pandemic.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
If the upward trend continues, AUD/USD may confront its May peak of 0.6714 (May 16), seconded by the December 2023 high of 0.6871, and the July 2023 top of 0.6894 (July 14), all before the critical 0.7000 barrier.
On the other side, periodic bearish efforts may cause the pair to test the critical 200-day SMA of 0.6545, which comes prior to the May low of 0.6465 and the 2024 bottom of 0.6362 (April 19).
In general, the upward trend should continue until AUD/USD breaches the 200-day SMA.
The 4-hour chart shows a resumption of the bullish bias. That said, initial hurdle emerges at 0.6714, ahead of 0.6728 and 0.6759. On the flip side, immediate support comes at 0.6574 seconded by 0.6558. The RSI surged over 62.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0750 as markets turn subdued
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel at around 1.0750 in the American session on Wednesday. The pair struggles to finding direction with US markets remaining closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700 on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index, declined to 2% in May from 2.3% in April. The BoE will announce policy decisions on Thursday.
Gold: What’s up with XAU/USD?
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the $2,300 mark and oscillates in a narrow band near $2,330. US bond markets remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, limiting the pair's volatility.
Polygon MATIC poised for 10% rally as momentum indicators signal strength
Polygon price formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a reversal. On-chain data shows MATIC’s capitulation event occurred between June 12 and 18.
Investors' focus will be on Europe
In the euro area, the EU commission will reveal against which countries it recommends opening an excessive deficit procedure (EDF) due to breaches of the EU fiscal rules.