Current Price: 0.6615
- AUD/USD extends bounce from 11-year low, but technical view not that optimist.
- Australian GDP data beats expectations and helps the AUD.
AUD/USD advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, extending its recovery from an 11-year low struck on Friday, lifted by better market sentiment after the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia lowered borrowing costs to boost economic growth. During the Asian session, data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the economy grew by 2.2% on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, beating expectations of a 1.9% increase.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Following three days of gains, the AUD/USD short-term technical perspective has improved. However, the longer-term bias remains bearish, with daily indicators in the negative ground while the pair holds near a decade low. The Australian dollar needs a clear break above the 0.6635-40 zone, – where a descendent trend line coming from December’s high converges with the 20-day SMA – to ease the immediate pressure and approach the 0.6700 area. On the downside, the 0.6500 area could offer some support ahead of the mentioned low at 0.6433. Should it give up, AUD/USD could be up for a visit to January’s 2009 low at 0.6344.
Support levels: 0.6500 0.6433 0.6400
Resistance levels: 0.6635 0.6700 0.6750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers amid potential Italian school shutdowns, strong US data
EUR/USD is rising from the lows around 1.11. Italy considers closing schools until mid-March. AS ADP NFP and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 as BOE's Bailey says limited space to cut
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, Incoming governor Bailey said the BOE is ready to act but has limited space amid the coronavirus crisis.
Gold may top $2,000, stock crash potential, EUR/USD uptrend, and more
Volatility has finally woken up and Joel Kruger, the founder of Market Punks, sees more action coming. In an interview with Yohay Elam, Kruger discusses the Federal Reserve's cuts, trends in EUR/USD, potential Gold rally, rising volatility, and also shares tips for traders.
WTI looks to settle with modest gains above $47
Crude oil prices gained traction on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to a daily high of $48.40 during the European trading hours. However, with the OPEC+ ministerial panel ending without an agreement, the WTI erased its daily gains and dropped below $47.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.