AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7666
- Australian dollar weighed by the sour tone of US equities.
- The Australian Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI resulted at 55.7 in December.
- AUD/USD bearish potential seems limited even in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair retreated from a daily high of 0.7740 during the American session, dragged by the sour tone of US equities. The pair fell to 0.7641, but as stocks pared their slides, the pair got to recover some ground, now trading around the 0.7670 level. Australia published at the beginning of the day the December Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, which resulted at 55.7, below the expected 56. The country also released the December RBA Commodity Index, which came in at 11.7% YoY. Australia won’t publish relevant data this Tuesday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has a limited bearish potential according to the 4-hour chart, as technical indicators pared their slides after approaching their midlines, holding above them. The pair has fallen below its 20 SMA, but the larger ones maintain their bullish slopes well below the current level, indicating a limited bearish interest at the time being. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 0.7605.
Support levels: 0.7640 0.7605 0.7570
Resistance levels: 0.7700 0.7740 0.7785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
