AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6911
- Australian data beat expectations, but the Aussie recovered on sentiment.
- China to release October trade figures, focus on numbers with the US.
- AUD/USD could gain bullish traction once above 0.6930.
The AUD/USD pair recovered the 0.6900 level in the last trading session of the day, after falling at the beginning of the week to a fresh weekly low of 0.6861. The Aussie fell amid doubts about the US-China trade deal after the leaders of both economies delayed their next meeting to December. However, sentiment shifted during the London session, as Chinese authorities confirmed plans to roll back tariffs in phases if a deal is reached, something that US representatives confirmed in the American afternoon.
Australia released the AIG Performance of Construction Index, which recovered in October to 43.9 from 42.6. September Trade Balance, in the meantime, posted an upbeat surplus of 7180M, as exports rose by 3.0% in the month, while imports also increased by 3.0%. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will release housing data and the latest RBA Meeting’s Minutes. However, attention will be on China, as the country will release its October Trade Balance.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is at the upper end of its weekly range, although the lack of follow-through leaves the intraday picture neutral. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above a flat 20 SMA, anyway, far above the larger ones which retain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators in the meantime, remain around their midlines, without strength enough to support additions gains. These last are more likely on a break above 0.6930, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 0.6885 0.6840 0.6800
Resistance levels: 0.6930 0.6965 0.7000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050
The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.
USD/JPY advances to highest level since May near 109.50
The USD/JPY started the day below the 109 handle on Thursday and spent the Asian session in a calm manner but rose sharply during the European trading hours after China's Commerce Ministry said that the United States and China have agreed to roll back tariffs.
US Dollar Index: initial hurdle remains at 98.00
The upside in the index met a tough barrier in the 98.00 neighbourhood for the time being, or monthly highs. In the meantime, the positive view on DXY remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.48.
Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today
Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.