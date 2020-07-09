- AUD/USD fails to break above 0.7000 and retreats.
- Risk aversion mounts pressure on the Australian dollar.
- Short-term technical bias turns neutral, but bigger time frames support further gains.
The AUD/USD hit a fresh four-week high of 0.7000 during the European session, marginally above Wednesday's top. Still, it was rejected from the psychological level and fell to the 0.6950 area before finding support. The Aussie failed to hold onto gains and turned negative for the day during the New York session as investors' sentiment took a U-turn to the downside. Stocks pulled back and oil prices slumped amid high volatility and concerns that the rise in COVID-19 cases could lead to new lockdown measures in the world's major economies.
The AUD/USD has lost upward potential and the short-term technical picture has turned mostly neutral, with indicators holding barely above their midlines and the price falling below the 20-period SMA in the 4-hour chart. However, the bullish bias persists in the daily chart. The AUD needs to break above the 0.70 level to gain bullish momentum to attempt a retest of June's highs at the 0.7065 area. On the flip side, a loss of the 0.6905-00 region – the confluence of the 20-day SMA and the psychological level – could exert some pressure in the short-term and send the price toward 0.6830.
Support levels: 0.6920 0.6900 0.6830
Resistance levels: 0.7000 0.7030 0.7065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI tumbles more than 3%, remains under $40 at one-week lows
Crude oil and equity prices tumbled during the American session, ending a period or relatively limited moves across financial markets. WTI fell from $40.80 a barrel to $39.25, reaching the lowest level in a week. Earlier, it approached $41.00.