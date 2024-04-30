- AUD/USD came under strong selling pressure.
- The US Dollar regained traction and weighed on the pair.
- The corrective move in the commodities also kept AUD offered.
Tuesday saw a resurgence of buying pressure on the US Dollar (USD), which kept AUD/USD on the defensive, prompting it to retreat after six consecutive daily gains, including a move to three-week highs around 0.6580 on April 29.
Meanwhile, the Greenback faced renewed bid bias as traders seem to have already digested the suspected intervention by the Japanese Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Monday after USD/JPY hit a new 34-year tops beyond 160.00.
The Australian dollar's additional losses were fueled by corrective moves in commodity prices, where copper prices receded after reaching levels last seen in March 2022, while iron ore edged a tad higher above the $110.00 mark.
Regarding monetary policy, investors are anticipating a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) later in the year, especially after inflation figures released last week exceeded expectations. Market sentiment now indicates a 90% probability of a 25 bps rate cut in 2024, compared to the approximately 50 bps of easing earlier this month.
Furthermore, both the RBA and the Federal Reserve are expected to begin their easing cycles later than most of their G10 counterparts.
Considering the Fed's commitment to tightening monetary policies and the potential for the RBA to initiate an easing cycle later this year, the likelihood of sustained AUD/USD gains is deemed limited at present.
Moreover, recent Chinese economic data has not provided clear signals of a robust recovery, which is crucial for supporting a significant rebound in the Australian dollar.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Extra gains may cause AUD/USD to revisit the April peak of 0.6644, followed by the March high of 0.6667 (March 8) and the December 2023 top of 0.6871. Further north, the July 2023 peak of 0.6894 (July 14) precedes the June 2023 high of 0.6899 (June 16) and the critical 0.7000 level.
Meanwhile, if sellers take control, the AUD/USD may retest its 2024 low of 0.6362 (April 19), which precedes the 2023 bottom of 0.6270 (October 26) and the round milestone of 0.6200.
Looking at the larger picture, a sustained break above the crucial 200-day SMA would likely result in more gains.
On the 4-hour chart, the recent upside momentum seems to have met some resistance around 0.6585. Further up comes 0.6644 and 0.6667. On the downside, the 55-SMA at 0.6484 comes first seconded by 0.6441 and 0.6362. In addition, the RSI tumbled to the sub-40 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed’s Powell said further conviction that inflation is returning to the target is needed before start cutting rates – LIVE
Chair Powell reiterated that the Fed's policy rate remains restrictive, although further confidence that inflation is retreating towards the bank's target is needed before deciding on reducing rates.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0700 on Powell’s presser
The selling bias in the Greenback gathers extra pace as Powell’s press conference is under way, lifting EUR/USD to daily tops past the 1.0700 hurdle.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2500 on weaker Dollar
The resumption of the upward pressure sends GBP/USD back above 1.2500 the figure in response to increasing selling pressure hurting the Greenback.
Gold surpasses $2,300 as Dollar tumbles
The precious metal maintains its constructive stance and trespasses the $2,300 region on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its FFTR intact, matching market expectations.
A new stage of Bitcoin's decline
Bitcoin's closing price on Tuesday became the lowest since late February, confirming the downward trend and falling under March and April support and the psychologically important round level.