AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6953
- Australian December Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, foreseen at 49.5.
- Chinese Central Bank stated it will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible, and appropriate.
- AUD/USD at risk of extending its decline in the short-term, key support at 0.6915.
The AUD/USD pair continued retreating from 0.7031, a 5-month high, to close the week with modest losses around 0.6950. On Friday, the Aussie was dragged lower by collapsing equities amid the dominant risk-averse mood. The pair bottomed at 0.6929, bouncing from the level after a dismal US report interrupted the USD rally. Australia didn’t release macroeconomic data at the end of the week but will publish the December Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, foreseen at 49.5, and the Composite PMI for the same period this Monday.
During the weekend, the Chinese Central Bank stated that it will keep its monetary policy prudent, flexible, and appropriate, and continue to deepen financial reforms, repeating its well-known stance.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has corrected the 50% of its latest daily advance but didn’t yet offer a bearish stance, although the risk has increased. In the daily chart, the pair continues developing above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 DMA crossing above the 200 DMA, both around 0.6900, providing a critical dynamic support. Technical indicators have turned sharply lower, but so far holding above their midlines. In the 4-hour chart, however, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the 20 SMA heads south above the current level, while technical indicators resumed their declines after a modest correction, currently near oversold readings. The immediate support comes at 0.6915, where the pair has the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 0.6915 0.6880 0.6840
Resistance levels: 0.6960 0.7000 0.7035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off to keep capping the upside
Risk aversion took over the financial world at the end of the week, following news that US President Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Suleimani, Commander of Iranian forces at Baghdad´s airport.
GBP/USD: Bearish case firmer once below 1.3050
The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day on the back of fears about a war between the US and Iran, ending the week near its Friday’s low of 1.3051. The Cable retreating from critical resistance, ready to resume its decline.
Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven
The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.
Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact
Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.
Fear likely to keep supporting the JPY
The USD/JPY pair has fallen to 107.83, it’s lowest in almost three months, as speculative interest rushed into safety following news that the US killed a top Iranian Commander. Yen bearish and at two-month lows, decline set to continue.