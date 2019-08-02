- Fed’s decision put the RBA in an even worse place.
- Reserve Bank of Australia set to meet this week, seen maintaining the status quo.
- AUD/USD could bounce these days, but a bottom has not been confirmed.
Down for an eleventh consecutive day, the AUD/USD pair is finishing the week sub-0.6800 and at levels not seen since the January’s flash-crash. The pair is extremely oversold as the market can only see the sharp imbalances between the RBA and the Fed, as the latest announced a one and off 25bps rate cut this week, after the Australian Central Bank cut rates to a record low of 1.0% partially motivated by the Fed anticipating a more dovish approach to monetary policy, and partially due to lagging inflation. The trade war escalated by US President Trump only exacerbated AUD/USD decline.
Australian data released these days failed to impress, as New Home Sales’ collapse in June, falling monthly basis by 12.4%, while Building Permits were down by 1.2%. Q2 Australian Trimmed Mean CPI, the RBA’s preferred inflation measure, was up by 0.4%, slightly better than the 0.3% of the first quarter of the year. The annual comparison resulted at 1.6%, matching Q1 outcome and slightly better than the 1.5% expected. Also, the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index improved to 51.3 in July from 49.4 in June. This Friday, Australia published June Retail Sales, which rose by 0.4%, surpassing the market’s expectations.
Wall Street collapsed Thursday and remained under pressure at the end of the week, weighing on the Aussie, as the US President, Donald Trump, said that he is ready to shoot another round of tariffs on up to $300B of Chinese goods. He tried to take it back on Friday, saying that it could delay or even halt them if China “takes positive action.” However, the damage is already done.
In the calendar next week
The upcoming days will be a bit more busy in Asia, as both, Australia and Canada have data scheduled. Among the most relevant events is the RBA which will have a monetary policy meeting next Tuesday, although is expected to keep rates on hold this time. Nevertheless, the dovish message is set to remain. China will publish the Caixin Services PMI at the beginning of the week and later, July international trade data and inflation figures.
Whatever data says, it would likely be offset by sentiment, driven by central banks and trade tensions.
AUD/USD Technical Outlook
The weekly chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that it plunged below a firmly bearish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator consolidates at fresh multi-month lows and the RSI heads south at around 36. Furthermore, the 100 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA, in the 0.7400 region. The strong bearish momentum could ease, but there are no signs it would end. In the daily chart, technical indicators have barely decelerated their declines after reaching oversold conditions while the decline extended well below moving averages.
Oversold, but bearish. An upward corrective movement is not out of the cards, with 0.6820 being the first relevant barrier ahead of the 0.6900 figure. Supports, on the other hand, come at 0.6760 and the 0.6700 figure, with a break below this last opening doors for a bearish extension toward 0.6500.
AUD/USD sentiment poll
The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that the bearish sentiment will likely persist next week, as 55% of the polled experts seen it down, with an average weekly target of 0.6777. The sentiment turns positive in the one month and three months views, although the pair is seen holding in the 0.68 price zone.
The Overview chart shows that most targets accumulate below the current level for the shorter perspective, with the moving average offering a sharp downward slope. The monthly moving average also heads sharply lower, although investors hardly see the pair above the current level. The media is also bearish in the three-month view, although as usual, the spread of possible targets is wide amid uncertainty about future monetary policies and distorting the analysis.
Related Forecasts:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, retakes 107.00 mark and beyond
The US economy added 164K new jobs in July, matching consensus estimates. Slightly better wage growth data helped the USD to recover its early lost ground. Traders seemed inclined to cover their bearish positions amid oversold conditions.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.