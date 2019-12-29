AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6979
- Better than expected Chinese data provided support to the Aussie.
- AUD/USD technically bullish, overbought in the short-term.
The Australian dollar continued outperforming its major rivals, with the AUD/USD pair soaring to 0.6986, a level that was last seen in July this year. Wall Street’s rally and encouraging headlines related to the US-China trade relationship continued to provide support to the commodity-linked currency. On Friday, additional support came from China, as the country’s Industrial Profits rebounded sharply in November, up by 5.4% YoY, following a 9.9% decline in the previous month. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Monday, which means that sentiment will likely continue to lead, underpinning the Aussie. Later this week, China will release some relevant growth-related figures.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair is bullish, further rallying above a long-term descendant trend line coming from 2018 high. In the daily chart, the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA advancing between the larger ones, and technical indicators maintaining their bullish slopes near overbought levels. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as the pair is developing above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators barely decelerated their advances, the RSI currently at 86. The 0.7000 threshold should offer resistance but could be broken in the current market conditions.
Support levels: 0.6940 0.6900 0.6865
Resistance levels: 0.7000 0.7035 0.7070
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness
Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is above 1.3100, despite hard-Brexit fears.
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high
The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).
Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally
The XAU/USD pair rose sharply ahead of the Christmas holiday and extended its rally two days later when investors returned on Thursday. Troy ounce of gold gains more than $30 this week. US Dollar Index retraces last week's rally, drops below 97.20.
USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat
US Dollar Index steadies above 97 in American session. Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Macroeconomic data releases from Japan paint a mixed picture.