AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6548
- Wall Street’s strength kept underpinning the AUD/USD pair.
- China to release the official PMIs figures for April, services output seen recovering.
- AUD/USD bullish in the short-term could extend gains beyond 0.6600.
The AUD/USD pair has extended its advance to a fresh one-month high of 0.6551, trading a couple of pips below this last ahead of the Asian opening. The Aussie has steadily advanced for a sixth consecutive day, underpinned by the positive tone of equities and absent demand for the American dollar. The country released Q1 inflation data at the beginning of the day, which was slightly better than anticipated. The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI was up by 1.8% in the Q1 and when compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Australia will publish this Thursday minor Q1 import and export indexes, and March Private Sector Credit. Attention, however, will be on China, as the country will publish April official PMIs. The manufacturing index is seen at 51 against 52 previously, while services output is expected at 52.7 after printing at 52.3 in March.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its short-term bullish stance, according to the 4-hour chart, advancing above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope, currently at around 0.6480, proving dynamic support. Technical indicators advance just modestly, the Momentum within familiar levels but the RSI at 76. Upbeat Chinese data could give the pair and additional boost and send it toward the 0.6600 region.
Support levels: 0.6480 0.6445 0.6405
Resistance levels: 0.6580 0.6610 0.6640
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD choppy after Fed decision
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.0850 after the Fed left policies unchanged and pledge to keep rates low as long as necessary. US GDP disappointed with a fall of 4.8% while hopes that Gilead's Remdesivir drug can help with coronavirus boost sentiment.
AUD/USD firmer above 0.6500 amid Wall Street’s strength
US indexes are ending the day at fresh 7-week highs, as hopes mount on the results of Gilead drug’s test against COVID-19. Fed’s Powell pledged to do “whatever it takes” to support the economy. Chinese official PMIs coming up next.
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Ripple and Ethereum have broken key resistance levels bringing the market to the edge of a bullish run. Bitcoin should break the $8000 resistance and complete the bullish festival before the halving. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Gold pops and drops within $9 range in $1,700s around the Fed's statement
Gold moved higher and then back again within a $9 range on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Federal Reserve interest rate decision to leave rates on hold.
WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA
WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.