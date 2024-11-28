AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6503
- RBA Bullock showed a willingness to cut interest rates if conditions grant so.
- Australia will release only minor data on Friday, the US calendar will be empty.
- AUD/USD is neutral in the near term, but buyers may gain impetus in Asia.
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6500, trimming Asian losses but unable to extend its positive momentum. The sour tone of Asian equities helped the US Dollar advance against its Australian rivals, although the better tone of European indexes limited AUD/USD slide. With United States (US) markets closed amid the Thanksgiving Holiday, no additional action is expected ahead of Friday’s opening.
Data-wise, Australia published Q3 Private Capital Expenditure, which came in better than anticipated, improving to 1.1% from the -2.2% posted in Q2. Additionally, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michelle Bullock spoke early in the European session, noting the central bank aims for inflation to stabilize around 2.5%, adding that if it falls quicker than forecast, the Board can respond in a timely manner. Finally, Bullock said: “We do not need inflation to be at target to cut, but we need to be sure it's heading there.”
The Australian calendar will include minor data on Friday, as the country will release the October Private Sector Credit report. The US calendar will be empty, as local markets are due to close earlier than usual as an extension to the Thanksgiving holiday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows it managed to post a higher high and a higher low, which favors another leg north. Still, the same chart shows that the pair develops below all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading firmly lower above the current level while below the longer ones, capping the upside at around 0.6530. At the same time, technical indicators remain within negative levels, hovering within familiar levels. Only the Momentum indicator advances, yet below its recent highs, not enough to support a continued advance.
The near-term picture is neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that AUD/USD hovers between bearish 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one providing support at around 0.6485. Finally, technical indicators have turned flat just above their midlines, falling to provide clear directional clues.
Support levels: 0.6485 0.6440 0.6400
Resistance levels: 0.6530 0.6570 0.6610
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gaps lower, retreats from near 0.6500
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6470 early in the Asian session as demand for the US Dollar resurges. US markets remained closed due to the Thanksgiving Holiday and are due to close early on Friday.
USD/JPY hovers around 151.50 ahead of key Japanese releases
The USD/JPY pair trimmed part of its recent gains and bounced from a multi-week low of 150.44. Market players await updates on Tokyo inflation, and first-tier figures for Japan in an another wise quiet Friday.
Gold extends consolidative phase below $2,650
XAU/USD saw little change for a third consecutive day. The bright metal keeps trading just below the $2,650 mark, lacking directional strength amid easing demand for safety.
Crypto Today: BTC climbs to $97K, SHIB demand dips, TON lifted by Tornado Cash verdict
Bitcoin price rose 4% on Thursday, breaching the $97,000 mark after opening at $91,947 on Wednesday. Amid the BTC rally, privacy-inclined projects like Monero (XMR) and Toncoin (TON) received a major boost alongside crypto AI coins such as Render (RNDR) and Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance, (FET).
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.