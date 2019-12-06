AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6927

After spending most of the day in a tight range, the AUD/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure and fell to its lowest level in 10 days at 0.6925 just before the New York closing bell, in a fresh bout of greenback demand. During the Asian session, Australia will release May employment figures. Consensus point to a 17.5K job gain and a slight decline in the unemployment rate from 5.2% to 5.1%.

From a technical viewpoint, the pair holds a clear short-term bearish tone, having broken 100-SMA in 4-hour chart, and indicators well in negative territory. However, as the RSI approaches oversold territory, some consolidation seems likely before another leg lower. A confirmation below 0.6930 20-day SMA, would pave the way to 0.6900 ahead of 0.6865, May lows. On the upside, if AUD/USD manages to recover the 0.7000 level, could get some relief and attempt to reach 0.7070 (100-day SMA).

Support levels: 0.6900 0.6865 0.6800

Resistance levels: 0.7020 0.7070 0.7120

