AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6927
After spending most of the day in a tight range, the AUD/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure and fell to its lowest level in 10 days at 0.6925 just before the New York closing bell, in a fresh bout of greenback demand. During the Asian session, Australia will release May employment figures. Consensus point to a 17.5K job gain and a slight decline in the unemployment rate from 5.2% to 5.1%.
From a technical viewpoint, the pair holds a clear short-term bearish tone, having broken 100-SMA in 4-hour chart, and indicators well in negative territory. However, as the RSI approaches oversold territory, some consolidation seems likely before another leg lower. A confirmation below 0.6930 20-day SMA, would pave the way to 0.6900 ahead of 0.6865, May lows. On the upside, if AUD/USD manages to recover the 0.7000 level, could get some relief and attempt to reach 0.7070 (100-day SMA).
Support levels: 0.6900 0.6865 0.6800
Resistance levels: 0.7020 0.7070 0.7120
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
