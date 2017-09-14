AUD/USD analysis: unable to regain 0.8000, biased lower

The AUD/USD pair ended the day flat below the 0.8000 level, trimming its early gains and having posted a lower low daily basis of 0.7956. The Aussie got a boost at the beginning of the day from better-than-expected Australian employment data, as the economy added 54,200 new jobs in August, more than doubling the 20,000 expected. The unemployment rate remained steady at 5.6%, despite the participation rate surged to 65.3% from previous 65.1%. Denting AUD's strength where Chinese macroeconomic figures, as in August, retail sales were up by 10.1%, below previous 10.4%, while industrial production advanced by 6.0%, against previous 6.4%. Both figures came also below market's expectations. From a technical perspective, the pair is biased lower, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is well below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hover within negative territory, pretty much since the week started. Downward strength should be more evident once the pair breaks below the 0.7960 region, the immediate support.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.