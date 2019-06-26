AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6987
The Antipodeans outperformed on Wednesday, with the New Zealand dollar leading after the RBNZ left rates unchanged. The AUD/SUD resumed the upside and posted the biggest daily close since June 7. The key driver was an improvement in risk sentiment that offset higher US yields and concerns ahead of the G20 summit in Japan with the potential US-China trade deal in focus. The outcome of the meeting is likely to have a significant impact on the pair.
The calendar shows no data from Australia on Thursday while in the US, final Q1 GDP numbers are expected to present a modest revision to the upside. Also, jobless claim and pending home sales for May are due. The bond market will be watched closely by traders to see if the rebound in yields can continue.
The pair has been rising steadily since last week, and a consolidation or a correction is due. The critical resistance at 0.7000 is a candidate for a swing level. If the correction takes place, the essential support is the 20-day SMA at 0.6935/40. While a breakout above 0.7000 will face resistance at 0.7020. A daily close well above 0.7010 could mean the Aussie is ready to rise further, probably to test a downtrend line from November highs that at the moment, stands at 0.7090. Ahead of the Asian session, the pair looks set to continue with the consolidation around 0.6985. The immediate support is 0.6970, below, the very short-term bias would favor more losses.
Support levels: 0.6975 0.6940 0.6900
Resistance levels: 0.6995 0.7025 0.7050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY sticks to gains near 107.70, looks to snap 7-day losing streak
Following the sharp upsurge witnessed during the European trading hours, the USD/JPY pair has gone into a consolidation phase and is now moving in a relatively tight range in the upper half of its daily trading range.
EIA: Crude inventories decreased by 12.8 million barrels, WTI inches closer to $60
In its weekly petroleum report for the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the commercial crude oil inventories in the United States decreased by 12.8 million barrels from the previous week.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.