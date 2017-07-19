AUD/USD analysis: bullish stance persists ahead of employment data

The AUD/USD pair keeps advancing by the end of the US session, trading right below a fresh 2-year high of 0.7958. Commodity-related currencies benefited from a sharp recovery in oil prices after a surprise drawdown in US stockpiles, getting additional support from a moderate advance in worldwide equities. The Aussie will face a major macroeconomic challenge during the upcoming Asian session, as the country will release its NAB Business confidence index for Q2 and June employment data. The country is expected to have added 15K new jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate is expected to have ticked up to 5.6% from previous 5.5%. Better-than-expected numbers, particularly with gains in full-employment, should result in a break above the 0.8000 threshold, with the upward momentum expected to accelerate then. In the 4 hour chart, the 20 SMA advanced below the current level, now around 0.7875, whilst technical indicators remain horizontal within overbought levels, supporting a bullish extension for the upcoming sessions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.