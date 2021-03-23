AUD - Australian Dollar
The Aussie has slumped 1.53% in overnight trading to open this morning at 0.7623. Bearish market sentiment drove the Aussie sell-off as doubts about the European economic recovery flustered the market. Global equity markets added fuel to the fire also, with equity indexes around the world remaining flat or in the red. This comes despite a 3.75% decline in the 10-year US bond rate, which has recently supported risk aligned currencies. Nevertheless, there have been significant flows into safe-haven currencies with the Greenback leading the way.
Moving into Wednesday, the Aussie again turns offshore for significant direction with only Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI to look forward to at home.
Key Movers
The Greenback was the clear beneficiary in overnight trading as risk sentiment turned decidedly negative. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose a steady 0.67% to 92.36 as a consequence of risk-off flows into safe haven currencies. This comes despite a fall of 3.75% in the 10-year bond rate. Moving forward, Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen have begun a two-day hearing in front of lawmakers. So far there hasn’t been anything new or market moving to digest, but that may change in tomorrow's session.
Across the Atlantic, both the euro and sterling had a day to forget with the euro falling 0.68% against the Greenback and the sterling falling 0.76%. Opening this morning at 1.1849 and 1.3749 respectively, it was again a story of US dollar strength that drove the currencies south although a third COVID-19 wave and new lockdown measures employed by some countries certainly did not help.
Expected Ranges
AUD/CAD: 0.9503 - 0.9694 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6365 - 0.6494 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7848 - 1.8210 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0785 - 1.1002 ▲
AUD/USD: 0.7549 - 0.7702 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1730 area
Gold reversed an early dip to weekly lows and was supported by a combination of factors. The USD witnessed profit-taking amid sliding US bond yields and extended some support.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.