AUD is the mover of the day after CPI yoy jumped unexpectedly to 8.4% in Australia up from 7.3%. Thats big and can potentially mean that RBA will be foreced to riase rates further. AUDUSD is moving aggressively higher, but still trading at some key trendline up here, with fifth wave. A lot of majors are trading at resistance vs USD, so if suddenly USD index would rally, then Aussie can come back down, but would most likely suffer less than others. From a longer term perspective we see AUDUSD clearly in bullish mode for much more upside, but ideally after a higher degree pullback.

