Mission almost accomplished
Negotiators appear to be closing in on an agreement. While it is hard to predict when an announcement could come, we think the odds are high that a deal will be announced late Friday or Saturday. If so, this would likely allow a House vote late Tuesday or Wednesday before x date, June 1.
While there are some concerns that discussions could drag out if politicians sense the Treasury will not be close to depleting funds by June 1, some lawmakers might begin to see the hard deadline as slightly softer.
Still, negotiation strategy and political incentives imply a down-to-the-wire deal. Hence it would be surprising if investors aren't popping corks Friday night or breathing a sigh of relief come Monday morning.
Nuts and bolts
Since December '21, investors of many stripes have been bearish on the outlook for risk assets as the Fed was intent on tightening financial conditions and was about to start a cycle from behind the curve. As of this month, bearishness has permeated the investor base, and positioning and sentiment look very stretched.
While the direction of travel hasn't changed (tighter financial conditions), the market looks increasingly at risk of snap-back rallies. To sustain this bearishness would likely require a continuous flow of bad news or additional hawkishness from the Fed. A lot has been priced into both.
And with inflation expected to fall further, the Fed guiding the market to June pause just as the economy is shifting more favourably, so barring a scenario where something breaks (e.g. debt ceiling, regional banks), we may see soft landing retake roots.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0750 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel below 1.0750 on Friday as investors refrain from committing to large positions. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of April PCE inflation data, which could influence the market pricing of the next Fed decision.
GBP/USD clings to daily recovery gains near 1.2350
GBP/USD is holding its recovery gains toward 1.2350 after the UK Retail Sales data came in mixed for April. Cable is advancing as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a correction alongside the US Treasury yields. Focus now shifts toward the US PCE inflation data.
Gold recovers further from two-month low, climbs back above $1,950
Gold price attracts some buyers in the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and stages a modest recovery from the $1,937-$1,936 area, or over a two-month low touched the previous day. Ahead of PCE inflation data, XAU/USD stays in positive territory above $1,950.
Will Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao be the next Elon Musk for meme coins?
From the launch of meme coins to Hong Kong’s recent regulation, crypto markets, or at least a specific set of the tokens, have experienced massive demand. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao took part in this mania after his recent retweet.
Are forex markets ready for bond crashes, rate hikes, and Dollar dominance?
UK bonds crashed for a second day straight with yields adding 10.6-19.2 bps across the curve. UK money markets discount an additional 100 bps tightening by December following the big upside CPI surprise Wednesday morning.