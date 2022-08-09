Asia Market Update: Another mixed equity session for Asia, cautious moves seen; US CPI data in focus [Wed, Aug 10th], CN CPI also due on Wed.
General trend
- Nikkei 225 lags following results from SoftBank Group.
- Japanese cos. expected to report results include Kobe Steel, Mazda, Asahi Group.
- Australian financials weighed down by NAB’s guidance
Chinese markets rise during morning trading; Property shares supported by stimulus talk; which was later refuted by HK Govt.
- Japan Cabinet reshuffle confirmed for Aug 10th.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.
- NAB.AU Reports Q3 (A$) Cash profit 1.80B v 1.70B y/y; CET1 11.6% v 12.6% y/y.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Will explore case for use of Central Bank Digital Currency, project to take ~1-year.
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence W/W: -4.5% v +2.1% prior.
- AHF.AU Cases yogurt manufacturing at Manifold street; Halts fresh milk processing at Camperdown Manifold street; To focus on Infant formula and nutritional.
- (AU) Australia Aug Consumer Confidence: 81.2 v 83.8 prior; M/M: -3.0% v -3.0% prior (8th consecutive decline).
- (AU) Australia July NAB Business Confidence: 7 v 2 prior; Business Conditions: 20 v 14 prior.
- REA.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Core Net 407.5M v 326.4M; Core EBITDA 673.5M v 564.8M y/y; Rev 1.17B v 927.8M y/y.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.0%.
- (JP) Japan Trade Min Hagiuda expected to become the LDP policy chief under the cabinet reshuffle - Japanese Press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- 9984.JP Reports Q1 Net -¥3.16T v +¥761.5B y/y, Pretax -¥3.29T v +¥1.29T y/y, Rev ¥1.57T v ¥1.48T y/y (yesterday after the close).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced review of the benchmark ratio used to calculate the macro add-on balance in current account balances at the BOJ to which a zero interest rate is applied: set the ratio at 33.0% (25.5% prior) for the Aug reserve maintenance period.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.1190% v 1.2340% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.95x v 3.25x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened 0.0%.
- (KR) South Korea ship builders received >50% of all new global ship orders in July - South Korea press.
- (KR) Heavy rainfall in around Seoul overnight Monday left 7 dead, 6 missing and flooded homes, vehicles and subway stations; insurers lower.
- 017670.KR Reports Q2 (KRW) Net 254B v 796B y/y; Op 460B v 397B y/y; Rev 4.29T v 4.82T y/y.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened 0.0%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (HK) Said that the Hong Kong Govt is considering waiving double stamp duty for China home buyers - Press.
- (CN) China Economic Daily Op Ed: China should promote innovation of bond products and advance the development of integrated equity-debt products in order to offer more financing tools to private firms.
- (CN) Rate and RRR cuts are unlikely - China Press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7584 v 6.7695 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchases HK$2.975B to defend currency peg.
Other
- (TH) Thailand Fin Min Arkhom: In favor of modest rate increases to help shield growth, see CPI peaking this quarter and easing in Q4.
- (TW) Taiwan military begins live fire drills.
- (SG) Singapore PM preparing to increase support measures to help deal with increased cost of living - press.
- (TW) Taiwan Foreign Min Wu: Although China is targeting Taiwan now, its activities around the world show its ambitions are growing beyond Taiwan.
- (TW) ~20 China and Taiwan warships stayed close to Taiwan Strait median line this morning, with some Chinese ships briefly attempting to cross the line - press.
North America
- SOFI Softbank filing shows company is determined to sell partial or complete stake in Company – filing.
- (CN) Said that talks between Canada and US on Enbridge pipeline are making progress – press.
- TSLA Reports July China made cars delivered 28.2K, -64.2% m/m - PCA.
Europe
- (UK) July BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: +1.6% v -1.3% prior; Sales volumes are falling to a rate not seen since the depths of the pandemic, as inflation continues to bite, and households cut back spending.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.3%; Kospi +0.4%; Nikkei225 -0.9%; ASX 200 -0.0%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0201-1.0189; JPY 135.04-134.68; AUD 0.6994-0.6970; NZD 0.6294-0.6273.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,802/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $90.61/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.59/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!