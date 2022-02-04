Facebook got severely hammered yesterday, and not even a 25% drop could bring in the dip buyers, so one of the biggest tech stocks of America - and the world shed some $250 billion in value in a blink of an eye.
Of course, Facebook’s 26% plunge during the session weighed badly on the S&P500 and Nasdaq. The S&P500 lost about 2.5% while Nasdaq shed some 4%, rapidly giving back the half of the last couple of days gains. The volatility picked up again, with the VXN index, which is a gauge of volatility on the Nasdaq stocks surging back above the 30 mark, as other tech stocks suffered along with Facebook, Apple lost some 1.60%, Google lost more than 3.50%, Netflix more than 5.50%, and Amazon near 8%!
But some of them will find it easier to recover today, and among them we have Amazon, which saw its share price rally near 20% in the after-hours trading after the earnings announcement sounded surprisingly satisfactory to its investors.
Today there are no major earnings on the calendar, so tech investors may enjoy what should be a strong positive session, thanks to … Amazon!
With the most hyped earnings out of the way, we shall start seeing the volatility ease from next week. But the cards are clearly redistributed at the heart of the FAANG – where Apple, Amazon and Google shined, while Facebook and Netflix lost big at this latest earnings season.
A last thing to watch: The US jobs data
The wages growth will be more important than the number of nonfarm jobs added to the US economy at today’s release, because first, we know that the December numbers are heavily shaken by the omicron wave and it’s not representative of the overall health of the US jobs market, and second, even if we see a negative NFP print, it won’t matter much for the Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
But the wages growth is important, as higher wages mean a stickier inflation and a stickier inflation means a more hawkish Fed policy, and a more hawkish Fed policy means less liquidity and less appetite for investors.
Wages may have grown more than 5% in the US in January, which would be the biggest growth since March last year, and has the potential to revive the Fed hawks. But the good news is, the Fed hawks have gone so far lately that, even a strong growth in wages wouldn’t do much to the overall market mood. The game is now being played on the earnings front, and the latest reaction to Amazon earnings hints that we will probably have a good session before the weekly closing bell.
She finally said it!
The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde finally said that inflation in Europe would last longer than they expected due to the soaring energy prices. Brava!
At yesterday’s press conference, Lagarde affirmed that the ECB is now ready to adjust all tools as appropriate; this could mean a quicker end of the bond purchases, and a rate hike!
March update to projections will be decisive in what the ECB will do next, but we already know that March projections will include high inflation, and will probably say ‘raise the rates Christine!’.
Money markets are already pricing in a 10bp hike from ECB by July this summer. The EURUSD rallied to 1.1470 post-ECB, pulling out its 100-DMA for the first time since last June. The next important resistance stands near 1.1550, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on last May – this January decline, which should distinguish between the actual negative trend and a medium-term bullish reversal. So, we have a thick layer of 1.15/1.1550 offers to be cleared before we call the end of the weak euro against the US dollar.
Against the pound it’s a whole different story, as the Bank of England (BoE) is already raising the interest rates and the less dovish ECB could give a relief to the EURGBP, but it may not reverse the medium term negative trend in the euro-pound. Because, although a 25bp hike was largely expected from the BoE at yesterday’s meeting, seeing four members over nine voting for a 50bp hike came a surprise and as a warning that the rate hikes in the UK may continue in the coming meetings. Will that help pushing Cable to the 1.40 level is yet to be seen, as yesterday’s hawkish shift couldn’t keep the pair above the 1.36 mark, even with a broadly relaxed US dollar.
And speaking of the dollar, the US dollar index is again testing its 50-DMA to the downside, and it could be a good level for the dupbuyers to join the USD longs as the hawkish Fed expectations are here to stay.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends post-ECB gains towards 1.1500 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD braces for the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 with eyes on the US monthly employment data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshes a three-week high to 1.1470, up 0.35% intraday, while heading into the European session.
GBP/USD: UK Politics, Brexit probe bulls near 1.3600, US employment data eyed
GBP/USD retreats from intraday high, stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day around fortnight top. Fears of UK PM Johnson’s sacking, German official’s warning to Britain and Northern Ireland’s halt to Brexit checks probe bulls.
Gold nears the wall of resistance at $1,810 ahead of US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) returns to the buyer’s plate, after a brief disappearance, as upbeat equities join the US dollar south-run to keep the yellow metal above $1,800. Also contributing to the metal’s bullish bias is the rush towards risk-safety amid inflation fears, flagged recently by the ECB and the BOE.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher Premium
Has the US economy ground to a halt? That is the impression from the recent jitters in stock markets, the dollar's decline – and potentially the upcoming NFP report from January. It could be an inflection point for the greenback.