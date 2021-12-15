Yesterday’s US producer price index came as a slap in the market’s face, as the latest data showed that goods costed close to 10% more at the factory gate in November, a terribly high number for the US that the Federal Reserve (Fed) must deal with ASAP.
Investors’ eyes popped out of their heads when they saw the 9.6% PPI figure, and the hawkish expectations topped sending Nasdaq more than 2% lower during the session. The technology-heavy index still recovered to the close, but ended the session more than 1% lower. The S&P500 slid 0.75% and the Dow dropped some 0.30%.
The kneejerk reaction to the US PPI data is reasonable, but it may be more fear than harm when it comes to how strong the Fed will react to it. Walking in today’s decision, we already know that the most important take of this year’s last FOMC meeting is inflation being no more ‘transitory’. We already know that the Fed is preparing to announce a faster QE taper, and to hint at perhaps sooner and faster rate hikes to cool down the inflationary pressures. And that’s already mostly priced in.
But the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the Fed keeps appetite in Bitcoin limited, while Dogecoin rallies after Elon Musk’s tweet suggesting that Tesla will sell merch in exchange of Dogecoin.
Elsewhere, Harley Davidson is going green but the conviction seems to be low for its electric motorcycles for now.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
