According to a new ADP report, the US private sector created 127K new jobs in November - the lowest since January 2021 and significantly below expectations (196K) and past data (239K). The accompanying commentary says that the labour market and pay have already begun to be affected by the Fed's policy tightening, and fewer people are quitting. These are probably signs that people see fewer lucrative job openings.
Although the ADP reports earlier this year methodically turned out to be sharply weaker than the official data and were later revised upwards, this time, they complement the picture that the weekly jobless claims paint. There has been an increase in initial and repeated jobless claims for many weeks, as is often the case before economic cycles turn around.
By sector, manufacturing has fallen by a staggering 100K, while the number of employees in professional services has dropped by 77K. Strong increases have been recorded in leisure/hospitality (224K) and trade (62K).
Today's labour market data from the ADP should be regarded as a warning signal before the official data release on Friday. According to the market logic of recent weeks, weakness in the data should cause the dollar to weaken, suggesting that the Fed will hike less aggressively and stop at a lower level. However, given the FOMC's determination to fight inflation expectations, even such data may be needed.
It would probably make sense for investors and traders to take note of the figures but refrain from taking any active steps, at least until the Fed's position, which may be announced later today by Powell or the Beige Book, has been clarified. But also, there could be a lack of strong market moves up to Friday's NFP.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0300, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0300 amid month-end flows. The US Dollar Index gathers strength following the mixed macroeconomic data releases while investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.