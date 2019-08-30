WTI technical analysis: Buyers struggle around key resistance-zone

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 50-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement question WTI bulls.
  • Four-month-old falling trend-line adds to the resistance.

WTI buyers seem losing momentum as the oil benchmark seesaws near key resistance-confluence while taking rounds to $56.50 ahead of Friday’s European session.

The black needs to cross the $56.55/60 area including 50-day simple moving average (DMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour in order to extend the run-up towards a falling trend-line since late-April, at $57.80.

In a case where prices keep rallying above $57.80, July 31 high around $58.85, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $60.40 and $61.00 comprising July month top will please the WTI bulls.

On the downside, 21-DMA level of $55.00 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of $54.25 can entertain sellers ahead of challenging the momentum with three-week-old rising trend-line at $53.50.

WTI daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

Additinal important levels

Overview
Today last price 56.49
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 56.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.88
Daily SMA50 56.57
Daily SMA100 58.11
Daily SMA200 56.24
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.76
Previous Daily Low 55.33
Previous Weekly High 57.08
Previous Weekly Low 53.22
Previous Monthly High 60.99
Previous Monthly Low 54.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.48

 

 

