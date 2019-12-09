WTI Technical Analysis: 200-week EMA, 50% Fibonacci guard immediate upside

- WTI fails to extend last week’s run-up, pulls back from 200-week EMA.
- Five-week-old rising trend line gains sellers’ attention, multi-month long resistance will lure buyers past-50% Fibonacci retracement.
WTI drops to sub-$59.00 area during early Monday. The pair’s failed to provide a decisive break beyond 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2018 fall.
The energy benchmark now seems to extend declines towards $57.00 while an upward sloping trend line since early October, at $55.90, can act as an intermediate halt to its downpour towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of $55.50.
During the black gold’s declines below $55.50, August month low near $50.50 and $50.00 round-figure will be on the Bears’ radars.
On the flip side, a weekly closing beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $59.60 can take aim at a multi-month-old descending resistance line, at $61.33.
However, the price rally beyond $61.33 enables the Bulls to question September high of $63.13 while also targeting the yearly top surrounding $66.60 during further upside.
WTI weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|59.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.44
|Daily SMA50
|55.78
|Daily SMA100
|55.91
|Daily SMA200
|57.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.9
|Previous Daily Low
|57.77
|Previous Weekly High
|59.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.41
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.32
