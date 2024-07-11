WTI sticks to modest intraday gains near multi-day top, just below $82.00 mark

WTI attracts buyers for the second straight day and draws support from a combination of factors.

A drop in US inventories, supply disruption worries and a softer USD act as a tailwind for Oil prices.

China’s economic woes might cap any further gains ahead of the crucial US CPI report later today.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude Oil prices build on the overnight recovery from the vicinity of the $80.00 mark, or a two-week low and gain some follow-through positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. The uptick is supported by a combination of factors and lifts the commodity to a multi-day peak, around the $82.00 round figure in the last hour.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained its forecast for relatively strong growth in global Oil demand this year and next. Adding to this, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels to 445.1 million barrels in the week ended July 5, far exceeding analysts' expectations. This is seen underpinning Crude Oil prices amid a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, during the Congressional testimony, said that the US remained on a path to stable prices and continued low unemployment. The comments reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will lower borrowing costs in September and cut interest rates again in December. The outlook keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and seems to benefit the USD-denominated commodities, including Crude Oil prices.

Furthermore, concerns about supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East turn out to be another factor lending some support to the black liquid. Meanwhile, weak inflation data from China – the world's top Oil importer – might cap the upside for Crude Oil prices. Traders might also prefer to wait for the release of the US consumer inflation figures before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.