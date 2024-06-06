WTI rises toward $74.50 due to rising speculation of a Fed rate cut in September

- WTI price appreciates as US mixed data fuel rate cut speculations by the Fed.
- A Reuters poll has indicated that nearly two-thirds of economists now predict an interest rate cut in September.
- EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change increased by 1.233 million barrels in the previous week, contrasting with the expected 2.300 million-barrel draw.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its gains for the second session, trading around $74.30 per barrel during the Asian session on Thursday. The appreciation in crude Oil prices could be attributed to the rising speculation of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September. Lower interest rates reduce the cost of borrowing in the United States, the largest Oil consumer. This can incentivize economic activity and potentially boost Oil demand.
The mixed economic data from the United States (US) on Wednesday fueled interest rate cut speculations by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The ISM US Services PMI soared to 53.8 in May, marking its highest level in nine months and significantly surpassing the forecast of 50.8. In contrast, the ADP US Employment Change report showed that 152,000 new workers were added to payrolls in May, the lowest in four months and well below the forecast of 175,000 and the downwardly revised figure of 188,000 for April.
A Reuters poll conducted from May 31 to June 5 has indicated that nearly two-thirds of economists now predict an interest rate cut in September, offsetting recent bearish supply news from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a Fed rate cut in September by at least 25 basis points has increased to nearly 70.0%, up from 47.5% a week earlier.
The upside of Oil prices could be limited as the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change showed that crude Oil inventories increased by 1.233 million barrels in the week ending May 31. This marks a reversal from the preceding week's 4.156 million-barrel decline and contrasts with market expectations of a 2.300 million-barrel draw.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|74.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.65
|Daily SMA50
|80.71
|Daily SMA100
|79.08
|Daily SMA200
|79.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.15
|Previous Daily Low
|72.74
|Previous Weekly High
|80.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.52
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
