- WTI crude oil stays defensive after declining to two-week low on API stockpile data.
- Private oil inventories rose 1.618M versus -3.479M prior, Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change expected to print a draw.
- Trouble for European gas, Russia-Ukraine crisis fail to recall energy bulls as inflation woes join China’s “zero covid tolerance” policy.
WTI crude oil prices drop to a two-week low following weekly private oil inventory data, before bouncing off $98.00 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The energy benchmark’s latest rebound to $98.40, however, remains doubtful amid sour sentiment and anxiety ahead of the key data releases.
That said, the weekly prints of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Crude Oil Stock data for the period ended on May 6 flashed an addition of 1.618M barrels versus the previous contraction of 3.479M.
Among the key challenges to the oil buyers are ongoing covid-led lockdowns in China and the growth fears due to a jump in the inflation, as well as the global oil producers’ resistance to inflate output. On the contrary, the hardships for European energy supplies due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war should have favored the black gold, but could not of late.
China sticks to its “Zero Covid Tolerance” policy despite the World Health Organization’s (WHO) push to ease the rigid activity restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing. The lockdowns in the world’s largest industrial players pose a serious threat to the global supply chain and the oil prices.
Elsewhere, fears of global economic slowdown gradually spread as the major central bankers dial back easy money. On Tuesday, multiple Fed policymakers crossed wires to convey their take on the US central bank’s next moves. Most of them, including Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and NY Fed President John Williams, backed a 50 bps rate hike. However, comments from Cleveland Fed President and FOMC member Loretta Mester recalled the bears as she said, “They don't rule out a 75 basis points rate hike forever”.
Alternatively, a need for diversion into the European gas supplies, previous through Ukraine, joins the bloc’s oil embargo on Russian imports to keep the buyers hopeful. However, the risk-off mood underpins the US dollar and fails to entertain buyers.
Moving on, April month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for China, expected 1.8% and 7.7% YoY respectively versus 1.5% and 8.3% previous readouts in that order, will offer immediate direction to the black gold. Following that, the US CPI data will be crucial amid hopes of the first softer inflation reading, 8.1% YoY versus 8.5% prior, in many years.
Read: US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked?
It should be noted that the weekly official oil inventory data, released from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected -1.2M versus 1.302M prior, will also direct short-term WTI moves.
Technical analysis
Although the monthly support line restricts WTI crude oil’s immediate downside around $98.00, the 21-DMA around $103.10 joins bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14) to challenge corrective pullback.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.4
|Today Daily Change
|-2.99
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.95%
|Today daily open
|101.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.16
|Daily SMA50
|104.11
|Daily SMA100
|93.94
|Daily SMA200
|83.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.55
|Previous Daily Low
|101.18
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.58
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws around yearly low near 0.6900, US/China inflation, Aussie data eyed
AUD/USD prices hold onto the four-day-old downward trajectory, taking rounds to the yearly low of 0.6910 flashed before a few hours during Wednesday’s initial Asian session. Pre-Inflation anxiety could restrict market moves, risk catalysts are important for fresh impulses.
EUR/USD: Redistribution taking shape?
EUR/USD bears remain in charge according to the weekly outlook. The daily chart's consolidation could be a phase of redistribution. From a daily perspective, the price continues to be drawn to the midpoint of the consolidation range.
Gold plummets below $1,840 ahead of US CPI, 200-EMA surrenders
Gold price has plunged below $1,840.00 as investors are jittering over the disclosure of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the New York session. The gold prices shifted into a negative trajectory after slipping below the previous week’s low at $1,854.48.
Why the bloodbath can lead to a new bull rally
Bitcoin finds buyers near the $30K value area after hitting new 180-day lows. Ethereum increased by over 10% during the intraday session, but sellers remained persistent. XRP finds buyers in the $0.50 value area - but follow-through appears shaky.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April. Core CPI is expected to fall to 6% from 6.5% in the same period.