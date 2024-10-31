WTI remains below $69.00, upside potential appears due to US Oil demand

- WTI prices could rise amid optimism regarding US Oil demand following an unexpected decrease in crude inventories.
- EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change fell by 0.515 million barrels in the previous week, against the expected 2.3 million-barrel increase.
- Crude Oil prices may appreciate due to increased expectations of OPEC+ delaying a planned production increase.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price dips slightly to around $68.70 during Thursday's Asian trading hours. However, crude prices found support amid optimism surrounding US fuel demand after an unexpected decline in crude inventories.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude Oil stockpiles fell by 0.515 million barrels in the week ending October 25, contrary to market expectations of a 2.3 million-barrel increase.
Additionally, crude Oil prices may gain further support amid expectations that OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia, might delay a planned production increase.
Reuters reported that OPEC+ could postpone its December output hike by at least a month due to concerns about weak Oil demand and rising supply. The group had scheduled an increase of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December but previously postponed this from October due to declining prices.
Meanwhile, markets are closely monitoring ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly following a warning from Israel's military chief of a 'very hard' strike on Iran if further missile attacks occur.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed on Wednesday that US envoy Amos Hochstein suggested a potential ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict could be reached before the US elections on November 5. Hochstein traveled to Israel to discuss ceasefire terms with Hezbollah, as confirmed by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains confined in a range after BoJ's inaction
USD/JPY edges lower after the BoJ, as was widely anticipated, decided to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged amid a rare political turmoil in Japan after Sunday's snap elections. The downside remains cushioned amid doubts over the BoJ's ability to hike interest rates further and the emergence of some USD dip-buying, bolstered by bets for a slower path of rate cuts by the Fed.
AUD/USD loses ground following data from Australia, China
The Australian Dollar edges lower following the release of mixed economic data from Australia and China’s NBS PMI on Thursday. However, hawkish expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy outlook continued to support the Aussie Dollar and limit the downside of the AUD/USD pair.
Gold price remains close to record high amid US election jitters, geopolitical risks
Gold price edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday amid a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive in the wake of the US political uncertainty and Middle East tensions, which might continue to benefit the safe-haven precious metal.
MicroStrategy set to raise $42 billion over 3 years to buy Bitcoin
MicroStrategy released its third quarter financial report on Wednesday. The report revealed its 17.8% BTC yield year-to-date and discussed the company's plan to raise $42 billion to acquire more of the top cryptocurrency.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.