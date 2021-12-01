WTI regains $68.00 ahead of OPEC meeting, Omicron, PMIs in focus

- WTI keeps bounce off late August lows, consolidating the biggest monthly fall since March 2020.
- OPEC holds delayed meeting on Wednesday, OPEC+ eyed for Thursday amid talks over demand-supply matrix.
- Market sentiment improves as fears over South African covid variant eases, China sounds cautiously optimistic.
- OPEC+ supply increase in January will be crucial, US ISM Manufacturing PMI, ADP Employment Change eyed too.
WTI bulls battle $68.00, up 2.70% intraday following the drop to a three-month low. With this, the black gold licks its wounds after posting the biggest monthly fall in 21 months.
While mildly upbeat market sentiment seems to underpin the commodity’s gains, bulls await the two-day Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting, starting from 13:00 GMT on Wednesday, for fresh impulse. It’s worth noting that OPEC+, which groups OPEC with allies including Russia, will meet on Thursday for a final verdict on the oil supply by the global producers.
Hawkish comments from China’s Vice Premier Liu He and expectations from the US and Japan to offer more stimulus seem to favor the market sentiment of late. Adding to the bullish bias are the recently easing virus cases in South Africa and an absence of data to claim the earlier fears of Omicron.
On the other hand, Fed Chair Jerome Powell trigged a bounce in the US Treasury yields from a two-month low by suggesting extended inflation fears and discussion over faster taper in the December meeting. Although the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around 1.47%, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive around 95.90 as stock futures and Asia-Pacific shares improve of late.
Looking forward, OPEC chatters will be the key as global oil producers are pushed for more supply increase than the earlier plans of adding 400,000 barrels per day of output starting from January. However, the latest virus-led activity restrictions and the resulted weakness in oil prices have questioned the demand outlook, allowing the cartel to ignore the US-led demands.
Elsewhere, the final readings of the Markit PMIs for November will precede the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and US ADP Employment Change for clear direction. Additionally important is the second day of testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Technical analysis
Although an ascending support line from March 2021 restricts the immediate downside of WTI near $64.50, the commodity’s gains are likely challenged by the yearly support-turned-resistance trend line near $71.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.18
|Today Daily Change
|1.87
|Today Daily Change %
|2.82%
|Today daily open
|66.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.44
|Daily SMA50
|78.57
|Daily SMA100
|73.85
|Daily SMA200
|69.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.05
|Previous Daily Low
|64.32
|Previous Weekly High
|79.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.31
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.1300 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains above 1.1300, as the US dollar looks to stabilize after Powell and Omicron covid variant induced bond market volatility. Eurozone inflation refreshes record top, ECB policymakers cite growth concerns to defend easy money policies. US ADP, ISM PMI and Powell’s testimony 2.0 eyed.
GBP/USD ignores Brexit, Omicron woes past 1.3300, UK/US data, BOE’s Bailey eyed
GBP/USD holds onto recovery moves from yearly low. France step-back on Brexit battle but it’s not fishing, traders push-back BOE rate hike calls to 2022 on more Omicron cases in UK. UK/US PMIs, ADP Employment Change will decorate calendar.
Gold: Path of least resistance is down, levels to watch Premium
Gold price corrects from four-week lows towards $1,800 but downside bias remains intact. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell and the Omicron covid fears take bond and gold markets on a spin. All eyes now remain on the US ADP, ISM PMI and Powell for fresh impetus.
Chainlink price ready to reverse, 30% upswing likely for LINK
Chainlink price seems ready for a reversal of its two-week downswing as it attempts to create a higher high. This outlook is also supported by on-chain metrics, which suggest the possibility of accumulation at the current levels for LINK.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?