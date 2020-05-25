WTI Price Analysis: Seesaws around $34.00 inside short-term rising wedge

WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains beyond $34.05.

Sellers await confirmation of the bearish technical pattern.

Buyers will have to refresh monthly top to question 100-day EMA.

WTI takes around to $34.00 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. While stepping back from $34.05, the oil benchmark seems to portray the rising wedge bearish technical formation on the hourly chart that needs confirmation with a downside break below $33.60.

Should the quote declines below $33.60, which can be anticipated considering the RSI conditions, sellers can aim for a 200-hour EMA level of $31.20 ahead of looking at Friday’s low near $30.90.

During the quote’s further downside past-$30.90, $30.00 may act as a buffer before pleasing the bears with a $28.85 mark comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of Mat 13-21.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the monthly high near $34.75 becomes necessary for the bulls to keep the reins.

In doing so, 100-day EMA on the daily chart around $35.40 can gain their immediate attention ahead of March 11 top near $36.65.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected