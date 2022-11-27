- WTI remains pressured around the monthly low, extends Friday’s losses.
- Six-week-old descending trend line can test the bears on the way to sub-$70.00 area.
- Double-top confirmation adds strength to the bearish bias.
- Buyers need to cross $81.30 to retake control.
WTI crude oil price stays depressed as it flirts with $76.00 during early Monday. In doing so, the black gold drops for the second consecutive day while highlighting mid-November’s confirmation of the double-top bearish chart pattern.
Even so, the nearly oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI), placed at 14, highlights a downward-sloping support line from October 18, close to $74.30, as immediate key support.
Following that, a south-run towards the theoretical target for the “Double Top” confirmation, near $69.80, can’t be ruled out. It’s worth noting that the $70.00 round figure may act as a buffer during the anticipated fall.
On the flip side, recovery moves may initially need to cross a two-week-old resistance line near $79.60 to convince the short-term buyers.
However, a horizontal line around $81.30, known as the confirmation level for the “double top” bearish chart pattern, appears crucial for WTI crude oil buyers as it holds the key to their conviction.
In a case where the crude oil buyers manage to keep the reins past $81.30, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards $93.00, comprising the monthly high and October’s peak, will be in focus.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|76.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.54
|Daily SMA50
|84.58
|Daily SMA100
|88.01
|Daily SMA200
|96.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.9
|Previous Daily Low
|76.27
|Previous Weekly High
|82.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.28
|Previous Monthly High
|92.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is Australia Retail Sales and how could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.6700 after beginning the week’s trading with a downside gap, holds lower ground near 0.6720 by the press time. Covid and political fears emanating from China appear to exert downside pressure on the Aussie pair as of late.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0350 amid risk aversion ahead of EU inflation, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0380, after beginning the week’s trading with a downside gap, as the risk-off mood underpins the US Dollar’s demand during Monday’s Asian session. Also likely to have weighed on the quote could be the downbeat comments from ECB Governing Council Member Gabriel Makhlouf.
Gold holds gains above $1,750 as US GDP hogs limelight
Gold price is focusing on establishing above the critical resistance of $1,750.00 in the early Asian session after a solid recovery from $1,746.00 witnessed late Friday. Broadly, the precious metal is looking to recapture the three-and-a-half-month high at $1,786.54 amid a broader strength in market mood.
Binance Coin: Two things need to happen for BNB to hit $450
Binance Coin price could be running out of gas to continue its massive rally. While the last five days have been exciting times for holders, the following days will need to be closely monitored. The threat of a downswing looms for BNB.
Week Ahead: Decisive week for the Dollar as PCE inflation and NFP reports coming up
After the Thanksgiving downtime that generated some further weakness for the greenback, investors will be looking for fresh direction from the barrage of US economic data that will be dominating the agenda in the coming week.