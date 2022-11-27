WTI remains pressured around the monthly low, extends Friday’s losses.

Six-week-old descending trend line can test the bears on the way to sub-$70.00 area.

Double-top confirmation adds strength to the bearish bias.

Buyers need to cross $81.30 to retake control.

WTI crude oil price stays depressed as it flirts with $76.00 during early Monday. In doing so, the black gold drops for the second consecutive day while highlighting mid-November’s confirmation of the double-top bearish chart pattern.

Even so, the nearly oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI), placed at 14, highlights a downward-sloping support line from October 18, close to $74.30, as immediate key support.

Following that, a south-run towards the theoretical target for the “Double Top” confirmation, near $69.80, can’t be ruled out. It’s worth noting that the $70.00 round figure may act as a buffer during the anticipated fall.

On the flip side, recovery moves may initially need to cross a two-week-old resistance line near $79.60 to convince the short-term buyers.

However, a horizontal line around $81.30, known as the confirmation level for the “double top” bearish chart pattern, appears crucial for WTI crude oil buyers as it holds the key to their conviction.

In a case where the crude oil buyers manage to keep the reins past $81.30, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards $93.00, comprising the monthly high and October’s peak, will be in focus.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish