WTI Price Analysis: Approaches 61.8% Fibo retracement around $89.00 amid Middle East tensions

- The oil price strengthens as investors hope that US Biden’s blame on Palestine for bombing at Gaza hospital would deepen Middle East conflicts.
- Supply chain disruptions due to Israel-Palestine conflicts would dry the oil supply in an already tight oil market.
- WTI oil rises above the 50% Fibo retracement at $87.36.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, strengthened after the blast at the Gaza hospital in which around 500 civilians were killed provoked unrest among the general public. The oil price rose sharply to near $88.00 as conflicts between Israel and Palestine are seen worsening further.
Meanwhile, the visit of US President Joe Biden to Israel has pushed the risk-appetite theme on the backfoot. Biden blamed Palestine for hundreds of casualties after the explosion at Gaza hospital, not Israel. The visit of Biden to Jordan has been canceled as the summit has been called off due to civil unrest in Gaza.
Earlier, Iran warned Israel to stop attacks on Gaza otherwise it would not be a spectator in the war situation. The Middle East crisis would deepen if Iran intervenes in the conflicts as it will result in the disruption of the supply chain. This would dry the oil supply in an already tight oil market.
Going forward, investors will focus on the oil inventory data for the week ending October 13, which will be released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). As per the estimates, oil stockpiles were drawn by 0.3 million barrels last week.
WTI oil rise above the 50% Fibonacci retracement plotted from (September 28 high around $94.00 to October 06 low at $80.36) at $87.36. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $85.65 continues to provide support to the oil price bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, ensuring more upside ahead.
Fresh upside would appear if the oil price will break above 61.8% Fibo retracement around $89.00, which will expose the asset to the psychological resistance at $90.00, followed by October 2 high at $92.10.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below October 6 low at $80.63 would expose the asset to August 29 low at $79.21 and August 24 low at $77.53.
WTI two-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.63
|Today Daily Change
|1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|1.42
|Today daily open
|86.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.87
|Daily SMA50
|85.07
|Daily SMA100
|79.5
|Daily SMA200
|77.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.42
|Previous Daily Low
|84.39
|Previous Weekly High
|86.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.45
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
