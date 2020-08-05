WTI Price Analysis: All eyes on 200-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement beyond $42

- WTI refrains from entertaining pullback from a five-month high.
- Sustained trading beyond 50-day SMA, MACD/RSI conditions signal further room to the north.
- June month’s top offers immediate support, February’s low can please buyers.
WTI picks up bids near $42.50 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The energy benchmark surged to the highest since early March the previous day but failed to cross 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of January-April downside.
Even so, oil buyers are cheering the successful trading beyond 50-day SMA while MACD is flirting with the bulls and RSI is yet to visit the overbought region. All these catalysts favor the black gold’s further upside. Though, a clear break above $43.75, comprising the aforementioned Fibonacci retracement becomes the key.
It should be noted that $43.00 and $43.27 comprising 200-day SMA can offer immediate resistance to the quote.
In a case where the energy benchmark manages to conquer $43.75, February month’s low near $44.00 holds the key to the further upside towards March 03 top near $48.75.
Alternatively, June month’s top of $41.64 can entertain sellers during the pullback ahead of $40.00 and 50-day SMA level near $39.70. If at all the bears dominate past-$39.70, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $37.10 will be in focus.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|2.11%
|Today daily open
|41.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.97
|Daily SMA50
|39.32
|Daily SMA100
|32.35
|Daily SMA200
|43.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.19
|Previous Daily Low
|40.31
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.33
