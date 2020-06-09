WTI pressured, hops of higher prices fading below $40 a barrel

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Markets losing conviction from the $40 handle, bears step in to take control back.
  • Technical barriers and fundamentals tie-up for the bearish case.

WTI is currently trading at $37.87, offered on the day by 0.9% having fallen from a high of $38.83 to a low of $37.10 as the $40 handle made for too much technical resistance.

Fundamentally, it could be argued that prospects of output increases have been pressuring prices this week as well with the prospects for increased US shale output. 

A major concern is the resumption of production growth in the US shale patch, as prices sharply recover closer towards break-even levels,

analysts at TD Securities explained

There are also worries about compliance with a newly-extended OPEC+ pact to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels.

OPEC+, reached an agreement over the weekend to extend a global production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day by one month, through July, but the market doesn't believe that it is enough.

This sentiment has been underpinned in markets when considering that the Gulf producers, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirate, are not intending to extend the cuts of 1.18 million barrels per day that they are currently making on top of that OPEC+ target, tempering optimism for the ongoing Great Rebalancing.

Meanwhile, on the other side to this, analysts at TD Securities explained that signals had emerged that Iraq may be attempting to comply with the agreement, which is a "welcome sign". 

"Most importantly for the rebalancing narrative, however, will be a resurgence in refinery runs which remain particularly low in the US, fueling fears that demand normalization is still lagging supply."

WTI levels

 

Overview
Today last price 38.22
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 38.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 33.49
Daily SMA50 27.36
Daily SMA100 36.11
Daily SMA200 46.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.61
Previous Daily Low 38.15
Previous Weekly High 39.81
Previous Weekly Low 34.45
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 39.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 36.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 39.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD is surging toward 1.1350, as the dollar recovery seems to fade. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Weak German and French figures are countered by hopes for new stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening

GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening

GBP/USD is clawing its way back to 1.27 as the greenback is moving down and amid optimism about the UK's exit from lockdown. 

GBP/USD News

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.

Read more

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven. 

Gold News

WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API

WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API

Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures