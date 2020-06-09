WTI pressured, hops of higher prices fading below $40 a barrel

- Markets losing conviction from the $40 handle, bears step in to take control back.
- Technical barriers and fundamentals tie-up for the bearish case.
WTI is currently trading at $37.87, offered on the day by 0.9% having fallen from a high of $38.83 to a low of $37.10 as the $40 handle made for too much technical resistance.
Fundamentally, it could be argued that prospects of output increases have been pressuring prices this week as well with the prospects for increased US shale output.
A major concern is the resumption of production growth in the US shale patch, as prices sharply recover closer towards break-even levels,
analysts at TD Securities explained
There are also worries about compliance with a newly-extended OPEC+ pact to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels.
OPEC+, reached an agreement over the weekend to extend a global production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day by one month, through July, but the market doesn't believe that it is enough.
This sentiment has been underpinned in markets when considering that the Gulf producers, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirate, are not intending to extend the cuts of 1.18 million barrels per day that they are currently making on top of that OPEC+ target, tempering optimism for the ongoing Great Rebalancing.
Meanwhile, on the other side to this, analysts at TD Securities explained that signals had emerged that Iraq may be attempting to comply with the agreement, which is a "welcome sign".
"Most importantly for the rebalancing narrative, however, will be a resurgence in refinery runs which remain particularly low in the US, fueling fears that demand normalization is still lagging supply."
WTI levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|38.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|33.49
|Daily SMA50
|27.36
|Daily SMA100
|36.11
|Daily SMA200
|46.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.61
|Previous Daily Low
|38.15
|Previous Weekly High
|39.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.45
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
