Saudis make biggest oil price hike in 20 years after OPEC+ cuts – Bloomberg

Bloomberg News reported that Saudi Arabia has made some of the" biggest price increases for crude exports in at least two decades, doubling down on its strategy to bolster the oil market after OPEC+ producers extended historic output cuts.'
Lead paragraphs
The steepest jump will hit July exports to Asia, state producer Saudi Aramco’s largest regional market, according to a pricing list seen by Bloomberg. Overall, the increases for Saudi crude erase almost all of the discounts the kingdom made during its brief price war with Russia.
The sharp price increases show that Saudi Arabia is using all the tools at its disposal to turn around the oil market after prices plunged into negative territory in April. As the price setter in the Middle East, the increases in its official prices may be followed by other producers.
Tighter crude supply is helping repair an oil market battered by the coronavirus. Unprecedented output cuts led by the Saudis and Russia boosted prices in May, and the OPEC+ group decided Saturday to extend those limits through July. Brent crude, down 36% this year, has clawed back some of its losses and ended trading on Friday at more than $40 a barrel.
OPEC+ chose on Saturday to renew production limits at almost the same level, instead of tapering them as planned at the end of June.
Market implications
Production limits will help to set the tone in the physical oil market, where actual barrels change hands and support prices. WTI is on the verge os breaking into the $40 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar gains limited by risk-on
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive week but finally began a corrective movement last Friday, closing the day in the red at 1.1290 and ending and eight-day winning streak. The US surprisingly added 2.5 million jobs in May, the unemployment rate improved to 13.3%.
GBP/USD: Bullish as long as above the 1.2630 price zone
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a seventh consecutive day to settle in the 1.2660 price zone, after hitting a daily high of 1.2731. No progress in Brexit talks, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said that they “need to work together.”
Gold risks further falls amid a potential bear pennant
The massive $45 slump Gold prices (XAU/USD) on Friday created a bearish pennant formation on the hourly chart, indicating that the spot remains exposed to further downside risks in the near-term.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI rallies above $39 as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting
Crude oil prices built on Thursday's modest gains and rose sharply on Friday boosted by the upbeat market mood optimism surrounding Saturday's OPEC+ meeting.